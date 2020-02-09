The Hutchinson boys basketball team (10-10, 2-5 WCC East) defeated New Prague (5-15, 1-5 WCC East) 54-50 on Friday and Worthington 70-62 on Saturday.
The win against New Prague snapped a five-game losing streak for Hutchinson.
The Tigers held New Prague to just 30 percent shooting. Hutch was great at getting those misses as they out-rebound New Prague 41-26.
A lot of the stats were similar outside of Hutch making more of their 2-point shots. One of the more crazy stats is that Hutch doubled New Prague's turnover amount, committing 24 turnovers.
Zach Kuseske, Sam Rensch, and Russell Corrigan all scored in double figures. Rensch even grabbed 12 rebounds for another double-double.
Saturday was a different story for the Tigers.
Hutch was up at the half against New Prague, but found themselves down 11 at halftime.
Something big must have been said at halftime because the Tigers exploded for 49 points in the second-half to come back for the eight-point victory.
Kuseske, Rensch, and Corrigan all did their thing repeated scoring in double figures, but Jordan Klinker also joined the club with 13 points.
The Tigers next take on New Ulm on Tuesday at 7:00 at the New Ulm High School.
Hutchinson 54, New Prague 50 (Feb. 7)
Hutchinson.... 30 24 – 54
New Prague... 19 31 – 50
Individual Stats:
Points: Zach Kuseske 11, Sam Rensch 10, Russell Corrigan 10, Jordan Klinker 8, Devon Verhasselt 7, Brayden Johnson 3, Billy Marquardt 2, Aaron Elliott 2, Carson Hutton 1
Rebounds: Rensch 12, Corrigan 7, Johnson 6, Kuseske 3, Klinker 3, Verhasselt 3, Hutton 2, Marquardt 2, Elliott 2
Assists: Corrigan 4, Rensch 3, Marquardt 2, Verhasselt 1, Hutton 1, Johnson 1
Steals: Kuseske 3, Klinker 1, Hutton 1, Johnson 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: Klinker 1, Rensch 1
Hutchinson 70, Worthington 62 (Feb. 8)
Hutchinson..... 21 49 – 70
Worthington... 33 29 – 62
Individual Stats:
Points: Zach Kuseske 14, Sam Rensch 14, Jordan Klinker 13, Russell Corrigan 11, Billy Marquardt 8, Carson Hutton 6, Aaron Elliott 4
Rebounds: Corrigan 11, Klinker 8, Rensch 5, Elliott 5, Marquardt 3, Brayden Johnson 3, Devon Verhasselt 2, Hutton 2, Kuseske 1
Assists: Rensch 3, Verhasselt 1, Hutton 1, Marquardt 1, Corrigan 1
Steals: Verhasselt 1, Hutton 1, Marquardt 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: Rensch 2, Johnson 1