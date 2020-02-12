The Hutchinson boys basketball team defeated the New Ulm Eagles 85-64 for the teams third consecutive victory. The three wins have all come against section and conference opponents.
The Tigers came out hot in the first half, scoring 46 points and holding New Ulm to just 28 points. The team stayed hot, almost scoring 40 points again in the second half. 21 points is the Tigers second largest margin of victory this season, the largest was 41 points in the opening game of the season against Norwood Young America.
It was a balanced scoring night for Hutchinson as 11 players scored a bucket in the game. Russell Corrigan led them in scoring with 21 points, he also grabbed eight rebounds coming close to another double-double. Devon Verhasselt had himself a game. Verhasselt scored 17 points, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Zach Kuseske scored 10 points and dished out five assists to round out the scorers in double figures.
It was a great all-around night for Hutch. On offense, they shot over 50 percent from the field and from 3-point distance. They owned the paint, scoring 42 points there. On defense, Hutch allowed New Ulm to shoot just 37 percent from the floor and held them to 8-of-34 from 3-point land. New Ulm nearly shot as many 3-pointers (34), as they did 2-point shots (37). A solid win for a team looking to get hot at the right time.
The Tigers will next face Providence Academy on Thursday and then take on Holy Family Catholic Friday.
Hutchinson 85, New Ulm 64 (Feb. 11)
Hutchinson... 46 39 – 85
New Ulm...... 28 36 – 64
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 21, Devon Verhasselt 17, Zach Kuseske 10, Jordan Klinker 9, Aaron Elliott 7, Billy Marquardt 6, Sam Rensch 6, Carson Hutton 3, Carter Verhasselt 2, Issac Starke 2, Sam Lansink 2
Rebounds: Rensch 9, Corrigan 8, Devon Verhasselt 6, Kuseske 5, Elliottt 3, Lansink 2, Klinker 1, Hutton 1, Marquardt 1, Starke 1, Aiden Erickson 1, Parker Wortz 1
Assists: Kuseske 5, Rensch 5, Hutton 3, Devon Verhasselt 3, Corrigan 2, Klinker 1, Carter Verhasselt 1, Starke 1
Steals: Kuseske 6, Devon Verhasselt 2, Rensch 1
Blocks: Rensch 1