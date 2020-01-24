The Hutchinson boys hockey team defeated New Ulm 4-3 Thursday night. The victory has given the Tigers a three-game winning streak.
Hutch opened the scoring when Blake Schmidt scored his second goal of the season to put the Tigers up 1-0. New Ulm answered with one second left in the period to tie the game. Coincidentally, all three of New Ulm's goals came in the final minute of the period.
They took the lead in the second period with a Jace Addy score. But Hutch found their groove in the third, scoring three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. They were up 3-2 when Ulm pulled their goalie and Hayden Jensen scored on the empty net.
The Tigers will look to extend the streak to four when they take on New Prague Friday.
Hutchinson 4, New Ulm 3 (Jan. 23)
Hutchinson... 1 0 3 – 4
New Ulm...... 1 1 1 – 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Blake Schmidt (Austin Jozwick, Nik Johnson) 10:04, N – Cade Bushard (Braxten Hoffmann, Teagan Kamm) 16:59
Second period: N – Jace Addy (AJ Arneson, Keagan Schiro) 16:07
Third period: H – Riley Anderson (Jack Jaeger) 4:47, H – Schmidt (unassisted) 11:23, H – Hayden Jensen (empty net) 15:59, N – Hoffmann (Glavine Schugel) 16:35
PP: Hutch: (0/3); New Ulm: (1/3)
Shots: Hutch: 26 (11-7-8); New Ulm: 16 (7-5-4)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (13/16), N – Joey Gag (22/25)