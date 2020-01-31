The Hutchinson boys hockey team skated past Redwood Valley 8-1 Thursday night.
The win has given the team five-straight wins after having a four-game losing streak.
There was no score in the first period, but Hutch finally broke through with Joey Croatt's first goal of the game. Croatt later scored two more in the third for a hat trick.
Croatt wasn't the only one with a hat trick in the game, Brady Knorr scored three times in the third period for the second player with a hat trick in the same game.
Hutch just straight up dominated the game, holding Redwood Valley to just nine shots, including zero in the first period.
The Tigers will look to extend the winning-streak to six when they play Delano on Friday.
Hutchinson 8, Redwood Valley 1 (Jan. 30)
Hutchinson.......... 0 3 5 – 8
Redwood Valley... 0 0 1 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: H – Joey Croatt (Ty Glaser, Jack Jaeger) 1:59, H – Austin Jozwick (Blake Schmidt, Brady Knorr) 2:58, H – Logan Holtz (Mitchell Piehl) 6:19
Third period: H – Croatt (Glaser) 2:11, H – Knorr (unassisted) 3:20, H – Knorr (unassisted) 6:34, H – Croatt (Riley Anderson) 8:45, R – Andrew Cotner (Chase Schablin, Carter Iwan) 12:02, H – Knorr (Kaleb McGill, Gavin Hutchins) 15:58
PP: Hutch: (0/1); RV: (1/3)
Shots: Hutch: 45 (19-13-13); RV: 9 (0-5-4)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (8/9), R – Kia Jacobson (37/45)