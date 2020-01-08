The Hutchinson boys hockey team (8-5-1) were defeated by Delano (9-4) 2-1 Tuesday night. The loss pushed the Tigers winless streak to four games.
In the first period, Delano scored right away during their power play. Will Brown won the faceoff and got the puck to Adam Brown who launched it past Hutch goalie Austin Hagen.
The Tigers answered in the second period with a goal from Hayden Jensen. Austin Jozwick found Jensen on the other side of the ice on a rush. Jensen redirected the puck and put it past Delano's goalie.
Trevor Oja netted the game-winner early in the final period with a laser that went top shelf right between Hagen's shoulder and the cross bar.
With about 20 seconds left in the game, Hutchinson went on a power play and pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4. The puck spent most of the time in Delano's zone, but the killed it to secure the victory.
The team will have a tough task ending the losing streak when they next take on top-ranked Orono Friday Jan. 10.
Delano 2, Hutchinson 1 (Jan. 7)
Delano.......... 1 0 1 – 2
Hutchinson... 0 1 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: D – Adam Brown (Will Brown) 9:32
Second period: H – Hayden Jensen (Austin Jozwick, Blake Schmidt) 3:31
Third period: D – Trevor Oja (Jack Keranen) 2:04
PP: Hutch: (1/3); D: (1/3)
Shots: Hutch: 15 (2-8-5); D: 28 (10-5-13)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (26/28); D – Cade Lommel (14/15)