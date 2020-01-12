The Hutchinson boys hockey team (8-6-1, 1-4-1 WCC) were defeated by Wright County Conference foe Orono Spartans (13-1-1, 5-0-0 WCC) 5-3 Friday night.
Hutch jumped out to an early lead when Jack Jaeger scored his second goal of the season for the 1-0 lead.
Orono answered right back a minute-and-a-half later with a Jamie Bazil goal. But right as the first period was about to close, Austin Jozwick sparked the Tigers by giving them a 2-1 lead after one.
Orono scored the only goal of the second period when Gus Hendrickson netted his only goal of the game to tie the game up going into the final period.
That's when Nolan Tichy went off for Orono. Tichy scored the next two goals of the game to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead. But just 15 seconds after Tichy's second goal, Riley Anderson cut the deficit to just one with a goal.
Tichy wasn't done, as he pushed the lead back to two three minutes later with his third goal of the game . The hat trick has given Tichey five goals in his last two games.
The big thing for Hutch in the game was failure to capitalize with the man advantage. The Tigers went 0-for-6 on the power play, with that many chances and not getting a goal on one of them will not help you beat a team as good as Orono.
The Tigers next chance to end the streak will be Tuesday when they take on Waconia.
#4 Orono 5, Hutchinson 3 (Jan. 10)
Orono... 1 1 3 – 5
Hutch.... 2 0 1 – 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Jack Jaeger (Riley Anderson, Alex Staples) 3:32, O – Jamie Bazil (Aaron Brekken, Nolan Tichy) 5:15, H – Austin Jozwick (unassisted) 16:44
Second period: O – Gus Hendrickson (Nick Mohs-Messerli, Bradley Walker) 15:54
Third period: O – Tichy (Hendrickson) 3:52, O – Tichy(Bazil) 8:08, H – Anderson (Joey Croatt) 8:23, O – Tichy (Hendrickson, Zack Simon) 11:22
PP: Hutch: (0/6); Orono: (1/2)
Shots: Hutch: 24 (6-8-10); Orono: 36 (11-13-12)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (31/36), O – Finn Grandy (21/24)