It was the talk of the locker room since the first practice of the season, the Hutchinson boys hockey team was going to win their section for the first time since 2009.
“We got second place last year,” senior Logan Holtz said. “We wanted first place this year and we got that.”
It was going to come against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons, who the Tigers have beaten for three of their five section titles. It was close but Hutch pulled away quickly in the third period to blow out L/DC 8-1 to win the Section 3A
The first period went about as expected in this rivalry championship game. It was back-and-forth with both teams equal in shots with 14 apiece. Each were able to find the find in the period as well.
Hutchinson took the lead when leading scorer Austin Jozwick connected on his seventh goal of the playoffs. But the Dragons came back later in the period when Gavin Hanson scored off a rebound for the one-timer off a Gavyn Lund shot for the goal to tie the game.
The Tigers took the lead back late in the second period off of some perfect timing. Tristan Hoppe was called for a penalty about 11 minutes into the period. As Hutch was about to kill the penalty, the cleared the puck right as Hoppe got out of the box and he was all all alone with the goalie and scored the eventual game-winner.
The Tigers attacking style on offense started to get to L/DC towards the end of the second and they felt that.
“After that first period we could bottle them up,” head coach Matt Telecky said. “It's a lot of work to defend all the time and I thought we did a good job of getting the zone time and keeping the puck in their ends. When you're defending all the time, it tires you. It especially I think showed up in that third period.”
The Tigers exploded for six goals in the third period. Blake Schmidt, Holtz, Hayden Jensen, Jozwick, and Brady Knorr all scored as Hutch flexed their muscle to win the title.
“We just wanted it way more,” Holtz said. “We came out with everything we had because we knew if we gave everything, we're going to go to state.”
Holtz was confident at the beginning of the season that the team was capable of winning the section, but goalie Austin Hagen, who had 23 saves, thinks it was a game back in early January.
“In our first game against Orono I think we played our best game of the regular season,” Hagen said. “I feel like that pushed us forward.”
A section title was something has worked for all season ever since they came so close last year. Now they will head for the Xcel Energy Center for the first time since 2009 and will go down in Hutchinson history forever.
“I've been dreaming about this for a long time,” Hagen said.
Hockey hair MN
It's an annual tradition at the MN Boys State Hockey Tournament that the boys come in with their best locks and show them off at the pre-game intros.
Hagen didn't appear to be to interested in it, but Holtz said that with going to state being a possibility that some players on the team have been preparing for the moment their name is called.
“Our team's going to try and do something,” Holtz said. “We're going to put
something together. I don't know yet, but we're going to put something together.”
Section 3A Boys Hockey Championship (Feb. 26)
#1 Hutchinson 8, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Hutchinson..................... 1 1 6 – 8
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato... 1 0 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Austin Jozwick (Hayden Jensen) 4:51, L – Gavin Hanson (Gavyn Lund) 13:40
Second period: H – Tristan Hoppe (Gavin Hutchins) 13:00
Third period: H – Blake Schmidt (unassisted) 1:03, H – Logan Holtz (Riley Anderson) 2:44, H – Jensen (Anderson) 7:13, H – Jensen (unassisted) 10:44, H – Jozwick (Jensen, Cam Longie) 11:04, H – Brady Knorr (Anderson, Ty Glaser) 14:32
PP: Hutch: (2/4); L/DC: (0/3)
Shots: Hutch: 39 (14-12-13); L/DC: 24 (14-4-6)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (23/24), L – Cade Marquardt (31/39)