The Hutchinson boys hockey team (10-6-1, 3-4-1 WCC) beat Mound Westonka (10-7-1, 3-5 WCC) by a score of 5-2 Tuesday night.
The Tigers got out to a 4-0 lead between the first and third periods. But Mound made a push late in the period, scoring two goals three-and-a-half minutes apart.
They pulled their goalie in the final minute of the game and Austin Jozwick netted his second goal of the game on the empty net.
The Tigers will have a chance to push the win streak to three when they take on New Ulm on Thursday.
Hutchinson 5, Mound Westonka 2 (Jan. 21)
Hutch..... 2 0 3 – 5
Mound... 0 0 2 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Austin Jozwick (Nik Johnson) 5:19, H – Logan Holtz (Hayden Jensen, Alex Staples) 14:32
Second period: no score
Third period: H – Joey Croatt (Riley Johnson) 3:11, H – Johnson (Jozwick) 9:43, M – Mitch Krebsbach (Max Krebsbach, Trent Bowe) 10:40, M – Blake Harmer (unassisted) 14:02, H – Jozwick (empty net) 16:34
PP: Hutch: (0/4); MW: (¼)
Shots: Hutch: 23 (9-8-6); MW: 28 (4-11-13)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (26/28), M – Darby Miller (18/22)