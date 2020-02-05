The Hutchinson boys hockey team defeated River Lakes 4-2 Tuesday night.
After losing a tough game to Delano, the boys shook that off and got back to scoring goals.
Hutch got the lead in the first period when Blake Schmidt scored his fifth goal of the season and his fourth in the last five games.
River Lakes tied it back up in the second, but the Tigers got the lead back halfway through the third period. But River Lakes quickly tied it back up just two minutes later.
But Hutch wasn't done, with two-and-a-half minutes left Nik Johnson scored the game-winner. Then on the power play a minute later, Tristan Hoppe added another for good measure.
With less than a week left in the regular season, the Tigers only have three games left, all against conference foes. On Friday, they will take on Orono, then Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Monday, and then close out the season against Waconia next Tuesday.
Hutchinson 4, River Lakes 2 (Feb.4)
Hutchinson.... 1 0 3 – 4
River Lakes... 0 1 1 – 2
Scoring Sumamry:
First period: H – Blake Schmidt (Joey Croatt) 10:17
Second period: R – Griffen Duininck (Ethan Howard, Logan Stellmach) 9:26
Third period: H – Croatt (Riley Anderson, Jack Jaeger) 7:37, R – Nick Rutledge (Blake Blattner) 9:26, H – Nik Johnson (Austin Jozwick, Ty Glaser) 14:36, H – Tristan Hoppe (Jozwick, Cam Longie) 15:31
PP: Hutch: (1/1); RL: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 34 (9-7-18); RL: 23 (3-10-10)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (21/23), R – Drew Tangen (30/34)