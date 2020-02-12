The Hutchinson boys hockey team (16-8-1, 6-6-1 WCC) beat Waconia (8-16, 2-10 WCC) 4-2 in the regular season finale. The team will now wait to see who they will take on in the section tournament.
Waconia opened the scoring in the final 30 seconds of the first period, with Trey Pietz scoring the goal.
But Hutch came back with the equalizer in the second with a Brennan Niska goal. That was actually Niska's first points of the season with that goal and he picked the perfect time to get on the board.
Riley Anderson took the lead for the Tigers with his fifth goal of the season. But Waconia tied it back up just two minutes later when Geno Piccoli scored on the power play.
With just four minutes left in the game, Tristan Hoppe took the lead back with a power play goal. Then Austin Jozwick added his 25th goal of the season less than a minute later for good measure.
It was a very physical game, especially towards the end of the game. There was a total of 17 penalties in the game, with 11 coming from Waconia. In the third period alone there were 12 penalties, including one major and two misconduct penalties. Things got chippy to say the least.
But with the win, the Tigers now have to wait to see where they will be seeded in the Section 2A Boys Hockey Tournament. They have done all they could, beating every team in their section that was on their schedule. But they should figure to have at least the No. 2 seed and host a section game.
Hutchinson 4, Waconia 2 (Feb. 11)
Hutchinson... 0 1 3 – 4
Waconia........ 1 0 1 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: W – Trey Pietz (Jack O'Brien, Taylor Grant) 16:43
Second period: H – Brennan Niska (Austin Jozwick, T.J. Tydlacka) 5:28
Third period: H – Riley Anderson (Hayden Jensen, Ty Glaser) 4:46, W – Geno Piccoli (unassisted) 6:45, H – Tristan Hoppe (Brady Knorr, Jozwick) 13:12, H – Jozwick (Knorr) 14:02
PP: Hutch: (1/7); Waconia: (1/3)
Shots: Hutch: 37 (5-21-11); Waconia: 30 (9-10-11)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (28/30), W – Mike Behring (33/37)