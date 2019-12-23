Fergus Falls scored with one second left in the third period to tie the game and send it to overtime. After a Hutch penalty, Michael DeBrito scored the game-winning goal two-and-a-half minutes into overtime.
The game was fairly even throughout with shots being 28-21 in favor of Hutchinson.
The Tigers two goals came in the second period from Austin Jozwick and Tristan Hoppe.
This is the first time this season that Hutchinson has lost two games consecutively and have not found the win column in three straight.
The team will have a couple weeks off to regroup before they head back onto the ice Jan. 7 when they take on Delano.
Hutchinson 2, Fergus Falls 3 (Dec. 21)
Hutchinson... 0 2 0 0 - 2
Fergus Falls.. 0 1 1 1 – 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second Period: F– Sterling Andrews (Logen Schake) 1:36, H– Tristan Hoppe (Cam Longie, Hayden Jensen) 7:54, H– Austin Jozwick (Brady Knorr) 9:19
Third Period: F– Ethan Danner 16:59
Overtime: F - Michael DeBrito (Kaden Peterson) 2:30
PP: Hutch (1/6); FF (1/2)
Shots: Hutch 28 (8-9-9-2); FF 21 (7-2-8-4)
Saves: H- Griffen Telecky (18/21); F – Ben Swanson (26/28)