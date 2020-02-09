The Hutchinson boys hockey team (14-8-1, 4-6-1 WCC) lost 5-2 to Orono (19-3-1, 10-1 WCC) Friday night.
The Tigers have only two games left in the season, with their next game coming on Monday against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and then closing it out on Tuesday against Waconia.
Orono opened the scoring 10 minutes into the opening period. But Hutch answred quickly as Nik Johnson scored just 25 seconds after Orono took the lead.
In the second period Orono put their foot on the gas scoring four times. The first two were scored in the opening three minutes of the period, while the other two were scored in the final minute of the period.
Cam Longie added the other goal for Hutch late in the third period.
As stated the Tigers only have two more games before they await their placement for the section tournament.
#4 Orono 5, Hutchinson 2 (Feb. 7)
Orono........... 1 4 0 – 5
Hutchinson... 1 0 1 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: O – Thomas Rohrer (Gus Hendrickson, Zack Simon) 10:28, H – Nik Johnson (Austin Jozwick) 10:53
Second period: O – Jamie Bazil (Simon, Nick Mohs-Messerli) 1:27, O – Mohs-Messerli (Simon) 2:55, O – Freddy Brophy (Jake Gheraldi, Bradley Walker) 16:11, O – Bazil (Hadley Stephenson) 16:59
Third period: H – Cam Longie (Blake Schmidt, Jozwick) 14:12
PP: Hutch: (1/9); Orono: (1/5)
Shots: Hutch: 25 (11-4-10); Orono: 27 (5-18-4)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (22/27), O – Finn Grady (23/25)