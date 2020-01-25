The Hutchinson boys hockey team (12-6-1, 4-4-1 WCC) defeated New Prague (4-12-3, 2-4-1 WCC) 5-1 Friday night. The win gives the Tigers a four-game win streak, all over conference and section opponents.
During the streak, they have outscored their opponents 18-7. This comes after they had a five-game winless streak.
Hutch was very effective in the power play, scoring three of their five goals on the man advantage. Hayden Jensen scored both of his goals on the power play and assisted on the other.
Austin Jozwick also had a big game scoring twice
The team will be off for almost a week before taking on Redwood Valley on Thursday.
Hutchinson 5, New Prague 1 (Jan. 24)
Hutchinson.... 2 1 2 – 5
New Prague... 1 0 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Hayden Jensen (Tristan Hoppe, Cam Longie) 9:08, H – Austin Jozwick (Nik Johnson, Blake Schmidt) 9:25, N – Xavier Emerson (Jack Kreutzian) 16:59
Second period: H – Jozwick (unassisted) 4:50
Third period: H – Jensen (Jozwick, Longie) 9:56, H – Logan Holtz (Hoppe, Jensen) 14:36
PP: Hutch: (3/7); NP: (0/4)
Shots: Hutch: 26 (9-9-8); NP: 27 (10-11-6)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (26/27), N – Leo Pomerenke (4/6), Matt Schmidt (17/20)