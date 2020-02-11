The Hutchinson boys hockey team (15-8-1, 5-6-1 WCC) defeated the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons (10-14-1, 1-11 WCC) 5-3 in second-to-last game of the regular season. The Tigers play Waconia on Tuesday to close out the season.
Austin Jozwick had himself a game. He netted a hat trick in the opening period alone. Jozwick scored the first goal of the game four-and-a-half minutes into the game, then scored again just 15 seconds later. Jozwick added the third goal in the final two minutes of the period. Blake Schmidt also assisted on two of three goals.
L/DC cut the deficit in third late in the second period with a Grant Grochow goal. The Dragons brought it to within one early in the third period after Trent Raisanen scored.
But Hutch put their skates back in the ice and pushed the lead back to two and this time it was Schmidt scoring from an assist from Jozwick.
L/DC brought it back to within one again just a minute-and-a-half later. Hutch held on defensively for the rest of the period. Jozwick added his fourth goal of the game with one second left on the empty net.
After the game against Waconia, the Tigers will wait to see who they will take on in the Section 3A Boys Hockey Tournament. Hutchinson will have a good case to have a top-two seed in sections. They have beaten every team from their section that was on their schedule. They don't have better records or conference records than the other teams, but they have beaten them. Part two of the hockey season begins Feb. 17.
Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/DC 3 (Feb. 10)
Hutchinson ….. 3 0 2 — 5
Litchfield/DC ... 0 1 2 — 3
First period: H—Austin Jozwick (Blake Schmidt) 4:40, H—Jozwick (unassisted) 4:57, H—Jozwick (Schmidt) 15:30
Second period: L—Grant Grochow (Logan Benson) 14:24
Third period: L—Trent Raisanen (Jack Hillmann) 3:22, H—Schmidt (Jozwick, Hayden Jensen) 4:49, L—Alex Heinonen (Jake Johnson) 6:15, H—Jozwick (empty net) 16:59
PP: Hutch 1/2; LDC 1/4
Shots: Hutch 31 (13-5-13); LDC 39 (8-13-18)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 36/39, L—Cade Marquardt 26/30