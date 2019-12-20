Three first period goals from Mankato East put the Hutchinson boys hockey team with too much catch up and fell 5-3 Thursday night.
The Tigers scored their first goal of the game a minute into the second period from Logan Holtz. Holtz netted his second goal of the game later in the period on a power play.
But Mankato pulled away in the third, scoring two more goals to take a 5-1 lead.
Tristan Hoppe added another power play goal late in the period, but it was too late.
Goalie Austin Hagen would receive his first loss of the season behind the net.
The boys will lace up again Saturday when they take on the Fergus Falls Otters at Burich Arena.
Mankato East 5, Hutchinson 3 (Dec. 19)
Mankato E … 3 0 2 — 5
Hutchinson ... 0 2 1 — 3
Scoring Summary
First period: M—Jake Kazenbach (Brett Borchardt) 4:14; M—Layden Liffrig (Matthew Salzle) 15:28; M—Matthew Salzle (Liffrig) 15:49
Second period: H—Logan Holtz (Austin Jozwick, Ty Glaser) 1:03; H—Holtz (Nik Johnson, Glaser) 8:40
Third period: M—Liffrig (unassisted) 5:13; M—Kazenbach (Liffrig, Hayden Guillemette) 14:25; H—Tristan Hoppe (Hayden Jensen, Jozwick) 16:38, PP
PP: Hutch 2/3; ME 0/1
Shots: Hutch 25 (6-13-6); ME 24 (12-3-9)
Saves: H—Austin Hagen 19/24; ME—Caelin Brueske 22/25