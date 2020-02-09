There is a new Wright County Conference champion this year as the Hutchinson Tigersharks were crowned tops in the conference.
Hutch finished ahead of Delano/Watertown-Mayer with 563 points, to 514 points from the Tigers.
“We were seeded to lose by one point to Delano and we beat them by a good amount,” senior Ben Becker said. “I'm very proud of the team right now, it's unbelievable.”
The `Sharks had a couple of first place finishes, with two of the three coming from the relay teams. The 200 medley relay team of Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, and Dane Thovson opened the meet with a top placement. Hogan went on to take second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle. Tague also had a second and third place finish, but his were in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM. Nelsen had a second place finish as well, but in the butterfly, he also came in fifth in the 200 IM.
The lone Tigershark with a solo first place finish was diver Alex Oestreich in the 1 meter dive. Oestreich also came in first in the diving competition last year. His teammate Cameron Wagner also finished in second for the second-straight year.
Oestreich, Hogan, Nelsen, and Matthew Olberg were the relay team for the 200 freestyle that also came in first. Olberg had two second-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyles to round the top-five finishes for the `Sharks.
“I think everybody really stepped up to the plate on this meet,” Olberg said. “We weren't supposed to win by that much and everybody really competed and we wanted it more.”
Becker also said that he feels that the conference tournament is more challenging than their section is because of how quality of a team Delano is. Seeing as how they beat the Tigers by a fair amount, Hutch isn't lacking confidence heading into sections.
“There's a lot of good momentum going into sections,” Olberg said. “I think we're all proud of our times. That's going to be more motivation to win sections.”
Hutchinson next competes in the Section 3A championship beginning with prelims at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Carlson Pool. The finals begin at 1:30 Saturday. Fellow WCC team Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield will be in attendance at the section meet, along with Monticello, Princeton, Rocori, St. Cloud Apollo, Willmar and Montevideo.
2020 Boys Wright County Conference Championship (Feb. 8)
1. Hutchinson 563, 2. Delano-Watertown-Mayer 514, 3. Orono 371, 4. Waconia 350, 5. Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield 219, 6. Mound Westonka 157
Individual Results:
200 medley relay (17): 1. Hutch A (Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Dane Thovson) 1:43.13, 5. Hutch B (Alex Oestreich, Devon Bode, Gabe Stassen, Ben Becker) 1:50.34, 7. Hutch C (Jackson Kramer, Grant Kropp, Ethan Field, Cameron Wagner) 2:00.41
200 freestyle (26): 1. Colby Kern (D) 1:48.50, 2. Matthew Olberg 1:51.50, 6. Thovson 1:58.64, 7. Riley Yerks 2:01.06, 10. Max Einck 2:02.81, Carter Johnson 2:07.24, Joshua Bjorstrom 2:32.96
200 IM (20): 1. Josh Johnston (MW) 1:58.90, 3. Tague 2:06.73, 5. Nelsen 2:10.09, 11. Gabe Stassen 2:19.91
50 freestyle (53): 1. David Sinclair (W) 21.94, 4. Bode 24.04, 9. Charlie Jenum 25.25, 10 Becker 25.77, 12. Wagner 26.19, Kropp 27.00, Luke Johnson 29.43, Ben Campbell 30.35, Tyler Erlandson 31.68, Eric Oberg 32.91
1 mtr diving (7): 1. Oestreich 413.60, 2. Wagner 316.70
100 butterfly (15): 1. Samuel Sinclair (W) 54.49, 2. Nelsen 57.45, 6. Stassen 1:00.17, 7. Oestreich 1:02.30, 11. Ethan Field 1:05.49
100 freestyle (41): 1. David Sinclair (W) 48.18, 3. Hogan 49.59, 10. Kramer 57.42, 13. Becker 58.48, 14. Carter Johnson 59.13, Erlandson 1:12.47
500 freestyle (21): 1. Matthew Krogman (W) 5:07.09, 2. Olberg 5:10.35, 5. Yerks 5:23.19, 6. Thovson 5:23.59, 11. Einck 5:30.54
200 freestyle relay (22): 1. Hutch A (Hogan, Oestreich, Nelsen, Olberg) 1:33.36, 7. Hutch B (Wagner, Jenum, Stassen, Einck) 1:41.54, 12. Hutch C (Carter Johnson, Bjorstrom, Luke Johnson, Yerks) 1:53.90, 16. Hutch D (Campbell, Oberg, Erlandson, Clayton Moore) 2:04.73
100 backstroke (22): 1. Nick Black (D) 54.23, 2. Hogan 55.92, 6. Kramer 1:07.13, 10. Kropp 1:12.50, Bjorstrom 1:23.14
100 breaststroke (27): 1. Johnston (MW) 59.80, 2. Tague 1:04.28, 4. Bode 1:07.17, 7. Jenum 1:09.17, 11. Field 1:16.52, Moore 1:25.12, Oberg 1:31.33, Campbell 1:33.51
400 freestyle relay (17): 1. Waconia A (Krogman, Samuel Sinclair, Nathan Sannito, David Sinclair) 3:24.08, 3. Hutch A (Olberg, Thovson, Bode, Tague) 3:32.93, 6. Hutch B (Einck, Jenum, Field, Yerks) 3:52.15, 9. Hutch C (Kramer, Kropp, Carter Johnson, Becker) 3:58.65, 14. Hutch D (Moore, Bjorstrom, Campbell, Luke Johnson) 4:34.60