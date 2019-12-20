The Hutchinson boys swimming team lost 97-87 to Delano-Watertown-Mayer Thursday night.
Connor Hogan, Devon Bode, Tristin Nelson and Dane Thovson just missed out on first place in the 200 medley relay by a minute-and-a-half.
Matthew Olberg swam to first in the 50 freestyle by .75 seconds.
Alex Oestreich and Cameron Wagner continued their impressive season on the diving board, getting first and second by a comfortable margin.
Bode, Nelson, Hogan and this time Olberg took first in the 200 freestyle relay by only two-and-a-half seconds.
Olberg, Thovson, Max Einck and Anthony Witte got first in the 400 freestyle via an exhibition from Delano.
Delano is a tough team, but a victory would have been nice for the Tigersharks resume.
The team will be on an extended break until they return to the pool Jan. 9 when they face off against Orono/Mound Westonka.
Delano 97, Hutchinson 87 (Dec. 19)
200 medley relay: 2. Hutch A (Conner Hogan, Devon Bode, Tristin Nelsen, Dane Thovson) 1:46.75; 4. Hutch B (Anthony Witte, Charlie Jenum, Alex Oestreich, Riley Yerks) 1:57.71
200 freestyle: 3. Dane Thovson 2:05.91; 4. Max Einck 2:06.18; 5. Riley Yerks 2:07.19
200 IM: 2. Tristin Nelsen 2:16.17; Anthony Witte 2:28.44
50 freestyle: 1. Matthew Olberg 24.07; 3. Devon Bode 25.00; 6. Cameron Wagner 26.51
Diving: 1. Alex Oestreich 215.40; 2. Cameron Wagner 188.25
100 butterfly: 1. Tristen Nelsen 58.27; 5. Alex Oestreich 1:05.06; 6. Ethan Field 1:07.44
100 freestyle: 1. Conner Hogan 51.07; 4. Matthew Olberg 52.69; 6. Charlie Jenum 58.75
500 freestyle: 3. Riley Yerks 5:35.74; 4. Max Einck 5:49.39; 5. Carter Johnson 5:57.69
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hutch A (Matthew Olberg, Devon Bode, Tristin Nelsen, Conner Hogan) 1:35.74; 3. Hutch B (Charlie Jenum, Cameron Wagner, Max Einck, Alex Oestreich) 1:44.17
100 backstroke: 2. Conner Hogan 1:00.53; 5. Dane Thovson 1:06.23; 6. Anthony Witte 1:06.87
100 breaststroke: 2. Devon Bode 1:09.85; 3. Charlie Jenum 1:14.73; 5. Ethan Field 1:20.13
400 freestyle relay: 1. Hutch A (Matthew Olberg, Max Einck, Dane Thovson, Anthony Witte) 3:49.13; 2. Hutch B (Cameron Wagner, Riley Yerks, Ethan Field, Carter Johnson) 4:06.32