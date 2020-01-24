The Hutchinson boys swimming and diving team defeated Waconia 91-81 Thursday night.
Conner Hogan had a great meet for the `Sharks. Hogan won the 100 freestyle and had the best time in the backstroke. He also helped both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams take first.
Same with Noah Tague. Tague won the 200 IM and helped the 200 medley relay team take first.
Mattew Olberg came in first in the 500 freestyle and helped the the 200 freestyle relay team come in first as well.
Alex Oestreich just missed out on 200 points in the diving competition with 199.95.
The `Sharks had a large enough lead going into the backstroke that they exhibitioned the final three races.
This was a nice warmup for them before they head down to Minneapolis and take on True Team State meet on Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at noon.
Hutchinson 91, Waconia 81 (Jan. 23)
Individual Results:
200 medley relay: 1. Hutch A (Conner Hogan, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelsen, Alex Oestreich) 1:45.86, 3. Hutch B (Riley Yerks, Devon Bode, Gabe Stassen, Dane Thovson) 1:53.49
200 freestyle: 1. Samuel Sinclair (W) 1:50.71, 2. Matthew Olberg 1:53.35, 3. Thovson 2:02.83, 4. Max Einck 2:04.19
200 IM: 1. Tague (H) 2:09.22, 3. Nelsen 2:13.65, 5. Stassen 2:24.32
50 freestyle: 1. David Sinclair (W) 22.14, 2. Bode 24.09, 3. Oestreich 25.24, 4. Charlie Jenum 25.87, Ben Becker 26.44
1 mtr diving: 1. Oestreich (H) 199.95, 2. Cameron Wagner 183.80
100 freestyle: 1. Hogan (H) 51.42, 2. Yerks 57.73, 4. Wagner 59.70, Becker 1:03.22
500 freestyle: 1. Olberg (H) 5:09.89, 3. Thovson 5:24.79, 5. Einck 5:40.79
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hutch A (Hogan, Oestreich, Nelsen, Olberg) 1:37.56, 2. Hutch B (Stassen, Anthony Witte, Jenum, Einck) 1:44.54, 4. Hutch C (Jackson Kramer, Grant Kropp, Ethan Field, Wagner) 1:51.50
100 backstroke: 1. Alex Kearney (W) 1:07.51, Hogan 1:01.78, Yerks, 1:08.00, Witte 1:08.08
100 breaststroke: 1. David Sinclair (W) 1:03.70, Tague 1:06.91, Bode 1:07.44, Jenum 1:12.65
400 freestyle relay: 1. Wac A (Nathan Sannito, Lars Johnson, Samuel Sinclair, David Sinclair) 3:35.70, Hutch A (Olberg, Thovson, Tague, Bode) 3:40.62, Hutch B (Einck, Jenum, Field, Yerks) 4:00.59, Hutch C (Wagner, Carter Johnson, Kramer, Witte) 4:10.32