The Hutchinson boys swimming and diving team claimed a 92-83 Wright County Conference win Thursday night against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
Hutch won the first eight events and had second place finishes in six of those eight events. With the win secured, the team exhibitioned the final four events.
The 200 medley relay team of Tony Witte, Noah Tague, Tristin Nelson and Dane Thovson bested L/DC's top team for first place. Riley Yerks, Charlie Jenum, Gabe Stassen and Alex Oestreich finished in third place by just under two seconds. That would be the only relay of the night for the 'Sharks.
Tague would finish first in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, the only other events that he would swim in.
Connor Hagan would dominate both the 200 IM and 100 freestyle in his two events. Hogan finished 16 seconds ahead of the next closest swimmer in the 200 IM and six seconds in the 100 freestyle.
Matthew Olberg would beat out Nelson by .26 seconds for first in the 50 freestyle. Olberg would also come in second in the 500 freestyle.
Oestreich and Cameron Wagner would beat out Benjamin Seefeldt and Trenton Zeidler for first and second in the diving competition.
Stassen would top Oestreich by less than a second for the 100 butterfly crown.
The team will have a week off before heading to Delano for another conference dual with the Tigers.
Hutchinson 92, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 83 (Dec. 12)
200 freestyle relay - 1. Hutchinson A (Witte, Tague, Nelsen, Thovson) 1:51.54, 3. Hutchinson B (Yerks, Jenum, Stassen, Oestreich) 1:55.42
200 freestyle - 1. Noah Tague (H) 1:57.97, 2. Dane Thovson 2:07.94, 3. Riley Yerks 2:09.96
200 IM - 1. Connor Hogan (H) 2:07.89, 3. Tony Witte 2:29.30, 6. Gabe Stassen 2:36.69
50 freestyle - 1. Matthew Olberg (H) 24.11, 2. Tristin Nelson 24.37, 4. Cameron Wagner 26.50
1 meter diving - 1. Alex Oestreich (H) 227.75, 2. Cameron Wagner 188.70
100 butterfly - 1. Gabe Stassen (H) 1:03.38, 2. Alex Oestreich 1:04.34, 4. Ethan Field 1:08.74
100 freestyle - 1. Connor Hogan (H) 50.99, 2. Devon Bode 56.65, 3. Charlie Jenum 59.11
500 freestyle - 1. Noah Tague (H) 5:19.00, 2. Matthew Olberg 5:28.18, 3. Max Einck 5:46.71
200 freestyle relay - 1. Litch/DC A (Resop, Wesa, Carlson, Huhn) 1:45.48, — Hutchinson A (Bode, Witte, Kropp, Nelson) 1:44.00, — Hutchinson B (Hogan, Yerks, Field, Olberg) 1:40.12, — Hutchinson C (Stassen, Johnson, Wagner, Oestreich) 1:46.45
100 backstroke - 1. Jackson Resop (L) 1:06.65, — Riley Yerks 1:06.60, — Tristin Nelsen 1:02.54, — Tony Witte 1:10.00
100 breaststroke - 1. Logan Christopherson (L) 1:10.63, — Charlie Jenum 1:14.13, — Dane Thovson 1:13.42, — Ethan Field 1:19.99
400 freestyle relay - 1. Litch/DC A (Defries, Johnson, Huhn, Christopherson) 4:09.28, — Hutchinson A (Tague, Wagner, Jenum Olberg) 3:50.24, — Hutchinson B (Hogan, Thovson, Einck, Bode) 3:50.05