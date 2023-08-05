Park Elementary has been serving Hutchinson students since 1938. Park is a historic educational building that has transformed over the years from a K-12 school to a 2-5 elementary school. Last year, Park Elementary underwent its most significant improvements in over 80 years as the building transformed into the district’s fourth-fifth grades school.
Dan Olberg has been the Park Elementary principal since 2005. He will continue to operate and lead the fourth and fifth grade students and staff. The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28. If you have any questions or concerns between now and then, please do not hesitate to call the school office at (320) 587-2837 or email dan.olberg@isd423.org.
We would like to remind you to visit the school’s website to view resources such as the school supply list, school year calendar, pictures, and so much more! The link address is as follows: http://www.isd423.org/park-elementary/
OUR SCHOOL
Park Elementary School serves 400 students in fourth and fifth grade. Our purpose is to meet the needs of the whole child with an emphasis in all academic areas. We are committed to providing as many hands-on learning experiences as possible, as we want our students to know, understand, and apply what we teach. In addition, students have two sessions per day devoted to learning opportunities planned by our teaching specialists in the following subjects: art, library, music, physical education and STREAM. As an elementary school, our focus is on language arts and mathematics.
RENOVATIONS
This will not be the first time in our school for our incoming fourth-graders as they started here two years ago as second-graders. Those students will notice that the building has changed, but the design and function remains very much the same with some big improvements. One of the most noticeable improvements are the large open windows that bring the building back to its original exterior look. These windows will bring in natural sunlight and give our rooms a more spacious feel. Music, STREAM, and Art have new classrooms that are specifically designed for each specialist area. The library is near the specialist’s rooms and has special reading areas for students. The building is now cooled and climate controlled for student and staff comfort. There are a few open flex areas for classrooms to use for collaboration activities. Grade level classrooms will be grouped on the same floor; fourth grade classes are located on the first floor and fifth grade classrooms are located on the second floor. Students will be dropped off in the back of the school in our new bus loop. Those students who do not take the bus should be dropped off in the front of the building on Glen Street.
OPEN HOUSE
The Park Elementary Open House will be on Wednesday, August 23rd from 4-7 p.m. All fourth and fifth grade students and families are invited to attend! This will be a time for students to meet their teachers, greet future classmates, drop off school supplies, and tour the building.
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28. On the first day, numerous staff members will be outside, receiving students as they depart from the bus. Park Elementary staff will assist students in finding where to line-up, locate classroom teachers, and/or answer busing questions. Our free breakfast program will be served in the classroom, available to all students. Park Elementary’s school hours will be from 8:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., with the first bell ringing at 8:30 a.m. for students to enter the building.
We are thrilled to begin another school year of learning, in our newly remodeled school!
Important school dates for your calendar:
Aug. 23 — Open House, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Aug. 28 — First Day of School
Aug. 31 — Picture Day
Sept. 4 — No school, Labor Day