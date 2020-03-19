Gabby Hahn just finished her first season on the North Dakota State College of Science girls basketball team. The Wildcats are having a great season, they sport a 27-6 record with one game remaining.
They also recently won the Region XIII Championship and the North Central District Championship by an average of 29 points.
Hahn, the 2018 Hutchinson graduate, was out for the first 14 games of the season before playing in 16 of the last 18 games. When the sophomore got onto the court, it wasn't for very long.
She averaged under 10 minutes per-game and scored under two points for the season. Hahn's best game was back on Feb. 17 when she scored five points, grabbed four rebounds, and swiped two steals in the Wildcats 80-51 win over United Tribe Technical College.
— Vinny Harvieux