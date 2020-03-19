Brock Luthens
Brock Luthens (left) wrestles at the NJCAA Central District tournament in Estherville, Iowa. Luthens took second at the tournament to qualify for the NJCCA National Tournament.

 Photo credit Augsburg Athletics

Brock Luthens' sophomore year at Northern Iowa Area Community College came to a tough end earlier this month at the NJCAA National Tournament.

Luthens lost his opening match and now had to go on a run in the consolation rounds. Luthens won his first match in the bracket 4-2, but then dropped a 5-4 decision in the next round to end his year.

But it's been a great career thus far for Luthens. He finished 2019-20 with a 12-7 record and has a 25-11 record over his first two years. Luthens has had many top finishes this year at 133 pounds, including a first-place win at the University of Dubuque Invitational. Luthens also had a six-place finish at the Luther College Open for another top-five placement.

But his best wrestling came in the NJCAA Central District Tournament where he came in second to qualify for the national tournament.

— Vinny Harvieux

