Brock Luthens' sophomore year at Northern Iowa Area Community College came to a tough end earlier this month at the NJCAA National Tournament.
Luthens lost his opening match and now had to go on a run in the consolation rounds. Luthens won his first match in the bracket 4-2, but then dropped a 5-4 decision in the next round to end his year.
But it's been a great career thus far for Luthens. He finished 2019-20 with a 12-7 record and has a 25-11 record over his first two years. Luthens has had many top finishes this year at 133 pounds, including a first-place win at the University of Dubuque Invitational. Luthens also had a six-place finish at the Luther College Open for another top-five placement.
But his best wrestling came in the NJCAA Central District Tournament where he came in second to qualify for the national tournament.
— Vinny Harvieux