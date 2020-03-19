Lillie Ortloff is a sophomore for the Gustavus Adolphus Gusties Women's Swimming and Diving team and just wrapped up her second year.
The season came to a close after the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships where Ortloff swam in four races for the Gusties. Her first race was in the 50 freestyle where she finished in 26th place with times of 25.39 and 26.99.
In her next race, Ortloff helped the 400 relay medley team come in fourth place. They missed out on third by just .69 seconds. Ortloff's last two races were in both the 100 and 200 butterfly where she came in eighth and 13th place respectively.
Earlier in the season at the Minnesota Challenge, Ortloff put together a couple of top-five finishes in the 100 and 200 butterfly. Ortloff came in third in both of the races, but in the 200, she missed second place by just .04 seconds and in the 100, missed second by half-a-second.
Ortloff also swam in the 500 freestyle where she took 19th and also in the 50 freestyle where she finished in 38th.
— Vinny Harvieux