Senior Caitlin Papke finished the swimming and diving season for the University of Minnesota Morris Cougars for the last time. During her time as a Tigershark, Papke was named all-conference her whole career and was All-State for three of them.
Papke started off her career at Morris on a high note, breaking school records in the 200 backstroke and the 200 and 400 IM. Then in her sophomore year, Papke broke the school record for the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.47.
On the year, the Cougars went 5-1 in the meets, with their only loss coming against Northern State University.
Papke closed out her senior season with a five-place finish in the 200 backstroke and 400 IM at the Liberal Arts Championships in Elsah, Illinois. A solid end to a solid career.
