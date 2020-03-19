Caitlin Papke
Caitlin Papke broke four school records during her career at Minnesota Morris. Papke broke three her freshman year and just one in her sophomore year.

 Photo Credit Minnesota Morris Athletics

Senior Caitlin Papke finished the swimming and diving season for the University of Minnesota Morris Cougars for the last time. During her time as a Tigershark, Papke was named all-conference her whole career and was All-State for three of them.

Papke started off her career at Morris on a high note, breaking school records in the 200 backstroke and the 200 and 400 IM. Then in her sophomore year, Papke broke the school record for the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.47.

On the year, the Cougars went 5-1 in the meets, with their only loss coming against Northern State University.

Papke closed out her senior season with a five-place finish in the 200 backstroke and 400 IM at the Liberal Arts Championships in Elsah, Illinois. A solid end to a solid career.

— Vinny Harvieux 

