Redshirt freshman Kenzie Rensch just closed out her first year as an Augustana Viking after being one of the more decorated girls basketball players in Hutchinson history. She was named all-conference both her junior and senior campaigns and was also named All-State as a senior.
The team beat Bemidji State in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament. But Augustana lost in the next round to St. Cloud State to end their season.
In Rensch's freshman year, she only appeared in seven games with five being the most minutes that she played in one of those games. She appeared in two games each month, except Dec. where she only played in one game.
Rensch scored a total of nine points on the season, with five of them coming in one game against Upper Iowa. In fact, the nine points all came in three consecutive games that she played in. Being a redshirt means that she will have an extra year of eligibility after she graduates, so she could transfer or play the extra year with the Vikings.
— Vinny Harvieux