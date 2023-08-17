In a tradition dating back to 2007, Hutchinson’s fifth community survey is currently underway, offering residents a platform to voice their opinions and perceptions about the city.
The community survey, conducted every four years serves as a crucial tool for evaluating the city’s performance, identifying areas of improvement and gauging resident satisfaction, according to City Administrator, Matt Jaunich.
“We like input from the citizens to see what they would like to see and what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong,” Mayor Gary Forcier said.
One notable change in recent years has been the introduction of an online version of the survey. This digital adaptation was prompted by upgrades to the survey process and the transition of the National Community Survey to an online platform offered by POLCO in 2019. This shift aims to make participation more convenient and accessible for residents.
Residents can offer their input at hutchinsonmn.gov/national-community-survey/ and is available until Aug. 26.
The city’s primary objective is to gain a comprehensive understanding of how well it is meeting the needs of its residents, Jaunich said.
“The survey really measures the livability of the community, and we want to hear from the community on how we are doing,” Jaunich noted.
Past survey results have yielded tangible insights that have influenced city policies and services. These insights led to changes in local government services, such as extended hours of operation or enhanced funding for specific community needs. Additionally, the survey has provided feedback to elected officials, informing their decision-making on various policy matters.
City administration expects to receive the survey results by the end of September or beginning of October. Once compiled, the results will be presented to the City Council, which will analyze the findings and determine whether any action plans are necessary based on the feedback.
“I would just encourage the public to participate in it,” Jaunich said. “The last two surveys had response rates of 37% and 32%, which is higher than most response rates, but imagine what type of feedback the City Council would get with 60, 70 or 80% response rates. I also want to stress the importance of public feedback and how these results are extremely important to the City.”