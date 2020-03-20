COVID-19 is probably circulating in your community even if one of your neighbors hasn’t tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported another dozen cases of the coronavirus Thursday bringing the state total to 89. Patients are spread across 19 of Minnesota’s 87 counties with most of the cases in the populous Twin Cities metro.
“The 89 cases really represents the tip of the iceberg,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for the state Department of Health. “We believe there is widespread transmission of COVID throughout the state.”
Community transmission, so-called because cases are not tied to other known infections, has been identified in Ramsey, Dakota, Hennepin and Martin counties. Minnesota reported results Thursday from 276 tests, the smallest number in a week.
Minnesota has screened more than 3,100 samples since testing began locally. The state lab has identified 67 of the positive cases with the rest of the results coming from private labs here and around the U.S.
Coronavirus screening is now limited to hospitalized patients, residents of communal homes such as long-term care and medical workers. It’s unclear how long testing will be restricted or what impact it will have on the state’s response to the pandemic.
Hospital leaders have said widespread testing would help them better prepare for the flood of patients they expect in the coming weeks and months. Absent comprehensive testing, state health officials are using other data to try to predict health care demand.
“We are not choosing to limit testing. This is a global and national issue,” Ehresmann said. “We are looking at a lot of different measurements that can help inform our thinking.”
That includes looking at reports from providers about the number of patients reporting flu-like symptoms, which are similar to symptoms of the coronavirus.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has repeatedly been critical of the lack of tests. Last week he wrote to Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the federal response, calling for federal government to secure the supply chain of medical materials.
Walz noted Wednesday that the state lab has a backlog of 1,300 samples because of a lack of testing supplies. State health officials said Thursday they are working their way through those samples and those that haven’t been tested are being frozen until they can be screened.
There’s also concern about the dwindling supply of personal protective equipment for health care workers. On Thursday, Walz signed an executive order postponing elective medical procedures beginning March 23 to conserve supplies and limit the exposure of health workers.
The state has identified 13 medical workers who are infected with the coronavirus, but their cases are not tied to work. Nine adults who work in schools and one teen have tested positive, but schools are not believed to be at heightened risk.
A worker at the Minnesota Legislature has also been diagnosed.
Health officials say it’s a good sign that most of the state’s coronavirus cases are mild and have not required hospitalization. There have been no fatalities reported, but Wisconsin reported two fatalities Wednesday from the coronavirus.
Seven Minnesotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, but three have been released. One patient from Anoka County remains in critical condition.
Minnesota health officials emphasize the best way to prevent catching and spreading the virus is to wash your hands thoroughly and often, cover coughs and sneezes, don’t touch your face and stay home if you are sick.
Schools, health clubs, restaurants, bars, pretty much anywhere people congregate have been closed by an emergency order by Gov. Walz. Such “social distancing” measures are designed to slow the spread of the virus so it doesn’t overwhelm the state’s health care system.
Restrictions could be in place for months.