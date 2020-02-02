The Hutchinson Showstoppers Dance Team placed third in the high kick at Class AA Section Dance Tournament on Saturday.
This will be the second consecutive year that the `Stoppers will be heading to the Target Center for the high kick.
“We knew that it was going to be really tight,” head coach Stephanie Kutter said. “I haven't seen scores but third, fourth, fifth, sixth is probably really tight. We were prepared either way, so getting announced is pretty exciting. The girls had worked really hard preparing, it's really the icing on the cake.”
Kutter also said that this was the team's best performance of the year. A great time of the year for a team to have their best dance yet, well hopefully not yet.
“What I noticed right off the bat is our energy level was maintained from beginning to end,” Kutter said. “Our kick height didn't falter, our first kick was as high as our last kick, and our girls really hit our formations. So I knew then that would might have been the edge.”
Hutchinson edged out Marshall in the high kick by 12 points to take third. Mound Westonka and Orono finished second and third by a fair amount. The other qualifying teams in Class AA are Benilde St. Margarets, Rocori, Sartell-St. Stephen, St. Cloud Tech, Totino Grace, and Zimmerman.
Kutter also said that the next couple of weeks will be some light practice for everyone to stay fresh physically as well as mentally so they can stay fresh with the routine.
It will be some girls first year at state, including Alaina Burchill who sat out all last season with a torn ACL. She did get to watch from the sidelines where that did give a little bit of experience just being able to witness the event.
“I'm excited,” Burchill said, “last year I went but I had to sit. But I'm excited to get out on the state floor and see what that feels like.”
The State Kick competition will be on Saturday Feb. 15.