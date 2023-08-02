Get your engine revved with excitement in the grandstand during the four-day run of the McLeod County Fair.
From Supercross to Autocross, and demolition derby to ATV gymnastics, the grandstand action will keep the audience roaring.
It all starts with Supercross at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sponsored by the Crow River Wheelers, Supercross is open to the public to compete. Registration is open 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and costs $30 per competitor per class. Admission and pit passes are $10 each.
Autocross takes over the grandstand on Friday, Aug. 18.
Competitor registration fee is $25 per class in advance, $35 on race day. Pit gates open at 2 p.m., with pit entrance fee of $20 per person.
Grandstand admission for Autocross will be $12 per person.
The ATV Big Air Tour makes a stop to thrill the grandstand audience on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Big Air Tour, founded by professional ATV rider Derek Guetter, is a national touring ATV and dirt bike show featuring stunts, gravity-defying jumps, music and choreography.
Tickets to Big Air can be purchased the day of the event at the grandstand.
And, finally, what would the county fair be without a demoltion derby?
The Xtreme Demolition Derby is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, and features a guaranteed payout of $12,925 for competitors in multiple classes.
Each entrant pays a $25 fee per car, which does not include a pit pass. Every person entering the pit will be charged $20.
It’s a grandstand schedule full of ohhs and ahhs, to be sure.