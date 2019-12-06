If you're looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy, this is it. It's as fun to make these seasonal treats as it is to eat them.
CHOCOLATE POPCORN REINDEER
Ingredients:
8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
2 1/2 cups mini marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate or dark chocolate chips
2 tbsp butter or light olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
16 pretzel sticks
16 eyeball candies
8 red candy-coated chocolate candies
Directions: Place popcorn in large mixing bowl. In saucepan set over medium heat, heat marshmallows, chocolate, butter and salt, stirring often, until smooth. Toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn until well combined. Scoop 3/4 cup popcorn mixture into ball. Repeat with remaining mixture to make 8 balls. Place each ball in paper muffin cup liner. Insert pretzel stick on each side of ball to resemble antlers. Stick two eyeball candies on for eyes, and use red candy for the nose. Let cool completely.
Chef's tips: These festive holiday popcorn balls are a great project for kids as they create their own red-nosed sleigh-pulling team. Eyeball candies can be found in the baking aisle of your local supermarket or bulk food stores.
Nutrition: Per popcorn ball, 190 calories, 7g fat, 4g saturated fat, 10mg cholesterol, 130mg sodium, 30g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 16g sugar, 2g protein
Source: popcorn.org