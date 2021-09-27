The moment of truth for Hutchinson’s million-view duck artist was this past weekend, and the results were better than she could have anticipated.
Kira Fennell, a 2017 Hutchinson High School graduate, has been entering the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Federal Duck Stamp contest since 2019. As she prepared for the 2021 contest this summer, she decided to chronicle her work in a series of TikTok videos. In her first video, she explained the contest and wanted to bring some awareness to it.
“I’ve always thought it was bizarre that it’s one of the biggest art competitions that I know of, and only like 200 people enter each year,” Fennell said back in August. “Especially because of the prospects of winning, you could earn $1 million. It’s like, why does no one know about this?”
Although there is no prize for the winning artist, the competition is known as “The Million Dollar Duck” because winning artists reserve the rights to reprint their image, and the prestige of the competition often brings a wave of acclaim and customers.
To her surprise, Fennell’s video went viral and has been seen by more than 2.6 million people. Not only did she receive a wave of new fans thanks to the video, she’s earned kudos from other artists and environmentalist for bringing attention to the competition, which raises money to benefit wildlife conservation efforts.
Although Fennell finished her painting a month ago, she only just found out the results this past weekend during the official competition.
Watching from home with family and friends, Fennell’s painting was one of 143 that was critiqued by a panel of five judges. In the first round, each judge gives an “in” or “out” vote for each painting, and a painting must receive at least thee “in” votes to move on to the second round.
Although her painting did not receive enough votes to move on, one judge did give her an “in” vote for the first time ever, which was her main goal this year. But to Fennell’s surprise, her painting was done yet.
Each judge may also select up to five paintings that did not receive enough votes to move on to the second round, and Fennell’s was one of 12 selected in this way. That mean’s she was one of just 34 artists with a painting in the second round.
“I was definitely not expecting that,” Fennell said.
In the second round of the competition, judges score each painting out of five points, and a painting must have 18 points or more to move on to the final round. Although Fennell did not make the cut, she was pleased with her final score of 10 out of 25 points.
“I technically came in tied 33rd out of the whole thing,” Fennell said. “This being my third time entering, that’s way better than I expected to do.”
As the competition wrapped up, Fennell was excited to receive an email from Minnesota artist Bob Hautman, a three-time duck stamp winner and this year’s runner-up.
“He emailed me after the first day of judging just to say thanks,” Fennell said. “He actually took second place, so that’s amazing.”
So who was the winner this year? None other than Bob’s brother, six-time Duck Stamp winner Jim Hautman. That brings the total number of Duck Stamp wins between the three Hautman brothers of Minnesota to 14.