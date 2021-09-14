There’s nothing like a little payback against rivals, and the Hutchinson High School football team was feeling good following a 42-14 win over Willmar last Friday in North Central White District play.
With the win, the No. 1-ranked Tigers defeated one of the two teams they lost to in 2020, but most importantly they overcame some of the greatest adversity they’ve faced this season to move to 3-0 on the season. Although the final score looks like it was a runaway victory, it was anything but that as Hutchinson dealt with miscues and missed opportunities that lead to a 14-14 score at halftime. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Tigers scored 22 points and ran away with the win.
The game started promisingly as the Tigers forced a 3-and-out on Willmar’s first drive, and then began their drive with a 48-yard reception from Colin Nagel to Mitchell Piehl. The opening shot across Willmar’s bow was a planned move as the Tigers were looking to air the ball out after just four passing attempts in their first two games.
“We thought they were watching our film and would think we’d be run heavy, but we thought we would surprise them and come with a pass right away,” said Nagel, who completed three of seven passing attempts for 74 yards and a touchdown during the game.
“They had a lot of guys stacked up in there, and that’s one way to back them off a little bit, to throw over them,” coach Andy Rostberg said. “We’ve got to be able to do that. We don’t have to beat people throwing, but we have to throw enough that we can continue to run.”
With that big opening play, the Tigers rumbled along and got across the goal line, but that’s when the miscues started as Hutch fumbled the ball away in end zone. That wasn’t the end of the mistakes, either, as the Tigers fumbled the ball at least two more times in the first half, and turned the ball over on downs at Willmar’s 6-yard line after a penalty.
“Coach said in the first half we had the most mistakes he’d ever seen,” rusher Levi Teetzel said.
While the offense sputtered, Hutch’s defense was tough throughout the game, holding the Cardinals to just 69 yards on the ground and 143 yards passing. The Tigers also forced plenty of their own takeaways, including four interceptions and one fumble recovery. Piehl even returned an interception 99 yards for Hutch’s first touchdown of the game.
“It for sure helps the offense out a lot when our defense can step up, especially because (Willmar) has a great quarterback,” Nagel said. “It was a great job by the defense today.”
“It’s just your job, you know,” defender Riley Gil said. “It’s Tiger football and you play for the other guy.”
The two exceptions to Hutch’s stout defense were a 77-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter, and another 45-yard touchdown pass toward the end of the second quarter to give Willmar its only points of the night. Otherwise the Tigers allowed just nine first downs in the game.
“Our defense played pretty well, and we did a pretty decent job dealing with (Alex) Schramm, their quarterback, who was, last year, hard for us to handle,” Rostberg said. “He didn’t really cut it loose on us too bad running the ball, that’s what we were concerned about.”
The Tigers managed to grind out one other touchdown in the second quarter to make it a tie game at halftime, but they knew a better effort was required in the second half to remain undefeated.
“You’ve got to keep pushing through that barrier,” Gil said, “because it gets tough after halftime and you have to keep going.”
The third quarter started with more highlights from defense and special teams. Hutch started the second half on offense and punted after three plays, but the ball bounced off a Willmar player and Gil fell on it to give the ball back to the Tigers at midfield. Hutch again was forced to punt after three plays, but this time Willmar was pinned at its 4-yard line.
With the ball back, the Cardinals started getting some traction until Piehl hauled in his second interception of the night. The Tigers took over from Willmar’s 25-yard line, and Teetzel immediately broke off a 25-yard run to put the Tigers ahead 22-14.
Hutchinson continued to press Willmar on defense, forcing another 3-and-punt to take the ball back from their own 5-yard line. And that’s when the game really turned. From deep in their own territory, the Tigers marched 95 yards on 14 plays, gobbling up the rest of the third quarter and more than half of the fourth quarter to take a 28-14 lead. The drive ended on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nagel to Charlie Renner.
“We wore them out with that,” Rostberg said. “They punted us deep, and then we went 95 and scored. And then we got it back and scored again. That did it, we were kind of tipping them over there. That was probably one of the big turning points in the game, that 95-yard drive.”
After the long drive, a sack by Grant Ketcher helped the Tigers force another 3-and-punt, and then Teetzel immediately broke away from Willmar’s defense for a 67-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. He finished the night with 175 yards on 17 carries.
“We work harder every play, so that kills the defense,” Teetzel said about the big second half. “And when they have to come out quick because they go 3-0, that’s tough for them because they’re tired, and our offensive line just worked harder.”
Teetzel followed up his big run with an interception on Willmar’s first play, giving the Tigers the ball back at the 10-yard line for Alex Elliott to punch in. The game finished with one more Hutchinson interception, as it was a complete reversal from the first quarter as the Tigers made big play after big play, and capitalized on Willmar’s mistakes.
“It was a rough first half, but it really taught us that we can fight with anybody,” Nagel said. “We’ve got a great team, our guys pulled through, and I’m just proud of our team.”