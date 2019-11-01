“It was a typical Hutchinson Marshall game.” head coach Andy Rostberg said after his team celebrated winning the section championship.
Both teams came in undefeated on the season with a chance at the state tournament on the line.
The scoring began when running back Tyler Schiller hit the hole on the right side and cutback to the outside to score a 29-yard touchdown.
Marshall would answer on their next drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Konnor Aufenthie to Dean Pochardt. Marshall would elect to kick the extra point, which was a terrible decision as the kicker never got the ball off the ground.
Hutch would go one to score the next two touchdowns, both rushes by Russell Corrigan. Both of those scoring drives lasted nine minutes that hampered Marshall's flow on offense.
Marshall would not go away quietly though, as they would go on to score early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to just a touchdown and two-point conversion. Aufenthie would score his second touchdown of the game with a two-yard run up the middle. They would convert the two point conversion after Hutchinson was called for pass interference and Marshall then called a quick pass play that caught the Hutchinson cornerback off-guard.
But the play of the game would come on Marshall's next offensive possession, when Michael Piehl jumped the wide receivers route for a 60-yard pick-six to give Marshall the dagger.
“I knew that they were going to pass the ball,” Piehl said. “We've been practicing the slant route in practice, then I saw the receiver break for the slant and the quarterback released the ball and I just followed the play and I knew once the ball was in the air that the ball was mine.”
“That play was a huge burst of momentum that helped the team continue to play the game.”
The Hutch defense would follow up the next series with two sacks to set Marshall back deep and force them to punt and they never got the ball back.
As the clock hit zero, the team couldn't contain their excitement as they roared with happiness and hugged anyone that was nearby.
Hutchinson will now take on Fridley next Friday in Hopkins at 7 p.m. and coach Rostberg knows that their about to take on the cream of the crop.
That's how it gets this time of year,” Rostberg said. “It just gets that way, all the teams are going to be good and their going to have good players and be well coached. Usually it's this time of the year where these are the kinds of games you have and they can be swayed one way or the other by a penalty, sometimes it comes down to one play.”