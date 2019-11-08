Even though Hutchinson was the number one ranked seed in the bracket, at the game Friday night they were lined up on the away team side of the field. But the Hutch faithful made their way out to Hopkins High School, filling out their section with plenty of fans having to stand along a gate to watch their Tigers.
“The town of Hutch coming out to support really is what shocked us right away,” senior captain Ethan Beffert said. “Right when we left the school the whole town was there. It really motivated us to run it up a little bit.”
The game itself was over at halftime. The defense controlled the game, with one little hiccup on Fridley's first drive of the game. But after that, Hutchinson forced four straight three-and-outs on defense.
Fridley also could not stop the Tigers on offense, allowing over 400 yards rushing on the game. In the first half, Hutchinson scored all but one of it's five offensive drives in the first two quarters to take a 30-7 lead into haltime.
“We knew we had to come out and assert that we were the bigger team and show that we can push them around,” senior running back Hayden Jensen said. “We just lined up nose-to-nose and showed that we were tougher.”
The second half was much of the same as the first. When Fridley would move the ball, the Tigers were quick to tackle and not let anything get behind them. Since Fridley was down by so much, no matter how far back they would get on fourth down, it's the final game of the season and they have to go for it on fourth down. Their only other score came late in fourth quarter once Hutch took out the starters and put in the backups.
The offense continued to do it's thing and rack up big chunks of yards on the ground. They scored three more times, with two of them coming in the fourth quarter for good measure.
“We just came out and out-physicaled them tonight,” head coach Andy Rostberg said. “It's demoralizing for another team when you stack your whole team up in there and we we're still hurting them off tackle.”
The team has come a long way to get to this point. The comradary is there with everyone, hugging and cheering each other on the sideline. Jensen is a senior captain for the Tigers and had to ponder a bit when he thought this team was capable of something special.
“This summer,” Jensen said. “All the work we put in this summer, all the fun we had during practice. We're all just a bunch of guys that love to hangout and have fun.”
On to US Bank Stadium
For the first time in a long time, Hutchinson football will play their next game indoors. But this place isn't just any other stadium, it's the home of the Minnesota Vikings.
For most, this will be their first time ever playing in an indoor stadium. But that shouldn't be a problem considering the temperatures of mid-Nov. Getting to play at the professional stadium is a one in a lifetime opportunity that will make many memories.
“It feels good to be going to the Bank,” Beffort said. “I know a lot of guys got family coming, it's a big deal.”
The Tigers will await the winner of the Chisago Lakes Wildcats and the SMB Wolfpack. They play on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Centennial High School.
For tonight they celebrate.
“We're going to enjoy this one tonight, tommorrow and Sunday.” Rostberg said. “Then we'll get ready for whoever we face.”
Well maybe the weekend instead.
Class 4A State Quarterfinal
Hutchinson 52, Fridley 14 (Nov. 8)
Fridley … 7 0 0 7
Hutch … 14 16 8 14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H—Tyler Schiller 12 run (pass no good)
F—Kaleb Blaha 10 pass to Terrell Davis (kick good)
H-- Schiller 40 run (Russell Corrigan run)
Second Quarter
H—Russell Corrigan 9 run (Corrigan pass to Hayden Jensen)
H—Corrigan 1 run (Corrigan run)
Third Quarter
H—Jensen 3 run (Corrigan run)
Fourth Quarter
H—Ty Glaser 1 run (Corrigan run)
H—Mitchel Piehl 9 run (no good)
F—Blaha 29 run (kick good)