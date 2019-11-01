“It was a typical Hutchinson-Marshall game.” head coach Andy Rostberg said after his team celebrated a 28-14 win in the Section 2AAAA Championship Friday. The win is Hutch's first section title since 2014.
It wasn't an offensive bonanza like Hutchinson has enjoyed in recent games. Marshall held Hutch to it's lowest score since early September, but Hutch led a slow grind on the ground to score a touchdown in each quarter. Combined with a stellar defensive night that included three interceptions and a game-clinching pick-6, the Hutchinson will play in its first state tournament since in five years.
The scoring began when running back Tyler Schiller hit the hole on the right side and cutback to the outside to score a 29-yard touchdown. Schiller led Hutch's ground attack with 181 yards on 25 carries. Marshall answered on its next drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass, but Hutch held Marshall scoreless through the next two quarters.
While the defense took put up zeros, Hutchinson scored twice more, once in the second quarter and once in the third, on rushes from Russell Corrigan. Both of those scoring drives lasted nine minutes and hampered Marshall's flow on offense.
Marshall did not go away quietly, though. After being held out of the end zone for 30 minutes, Marshall scored early in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to just eight points on a 2-yard run from the quarterback.
Following a scoreless drive from Hutchinson, Marshall got the ball back, which set up the play of the game. Mitchell Piehl jumped a wide receiver's route for his second interception of the night, but this time he ran it all the way back for a 60-yard touchdown to put a dagger in Marshall's comeback hopes.
“I knew that they were going to pass the ball,” Piehl said. “We've been practicing the slant route in practice, then I saw the receiver break for the slant and the quarterback released the ball and I just followed the play. I knew once the ball was in the air that the ball was mine.”
“That play was a huge burst of momentum that helped the team continue to play the game,” Piehl added.
The Hutch defense followed up the next series with two sacks to set Marshall back deep and force it to punt. Marshall's offense never got the ball back.
Up next for Hutchinson is its the state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Hopkins High Schools. The Tigers will take on Fridley, and coach Rostberg knows the team has tough competition from here on out.
"That's how it gets this time of year,” Rostberg said. “It just gets that way, all the teams are going to be good and their going to have good players and be well coached. Usually it's this time of the year where these are the kinds of games you have and they can be swayed one way or the other by a penalty, sometimes it comes down to one play.”
Hutchinson 28, Marshall 14 (Oct. 26)
Marsh … 6 0 0 8
Hutch … 6 8 8 6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H—Tyler Schiller 29 run (run good)
M—Konnor Aufenthie 10 pass to Dean Pochardt (kick failed)
Second Quarter
H—Russell Corrigan 9 run (Corrigan pass to Aaron Elliott)
Third Quarter
H—Corrigan 6 run (Corrigan run)
Fourth Quarter
M—Aufenthie 2 run (Aufenthie pass to Steinbach)
H—Mitch Piehl 60 interception retun (run failed)
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 54-275; Marshall: N/A
Passing yards — Hutch: 4/6-72; Marshall: N/A
Total offense — Hutch: 347; Manrshall: N/A
Individual stats
Passing: Corrigan 4-6-72-0-0
Rushing: Hayden Jensen 2-3, Tyler Schiller 25-181, Mitchell Piehl 3-11, Ty Glaser 2-2, Corrigan 22-78
Receiving: Sam Rensch 1-14, Ethan Beffert 2-46, Aaron Elliott 1-12
Tackles: Logan Holtz 2, Zeke Cosby 1, Billy Marquardt 2, Rensch 3, Beffert 2, Schiller 4, Elliott 1, Dawson McCarthy 2, Piehl 3, Alex Nelson 3, Corrigan 1, Tristan Hoppe 5, Cody Kurth 2, Jordan Titus 1
Sacks: Beffert 1, Kurth 1
Interception: Rensch 1, Piehl 2