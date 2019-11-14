Every year, head coach Andy Rostberg comes into the season with three goals in mind, win the regular season, win the section and win state. Coming into Thursday nights came against the St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake Wildcats, they have accomplished two of their three goals and they had a chance to get one step closer to immortality.
Even with a team as dynamic as SMB, coach Rostberg was not going to go away from what has worked for so long. He takes pride in his offensive line and was going to ride with them to the very end no matter what.
"That was our plan," Rostberg said. "It was to lean on them (offensive line) and grind it out and wear them out. We were doing that, but we had that big holding penalty when were down inside their 20. We didn't recover from that. In order to beat them, you can't have stuff like that."
The game didn't get off to the greatest start for Hutchinson. They did what they do and drove the ball down the field with runs and play action passes. They made it to the redzone and called for a pass on first down that quarterback Russell Corrigan forced into coverage and was intercepted in the end zone by Jalen Suggs.
After forcing SMB to put following the interception, the Tigers had a classic Hutch football drive. They had a 14 play drive, that lasted just over six minutes, resulting in a Tyler Schiller three yard touchdown to put Hutchinson up 8-0 after a successful two point conversion. Schiller was given the bulk of the load on offense, rushing the ball 25 times for 128 yards.
The lead wouldn't last very long. SMB would score on their next drive after Suggs found star Kaden Johnson for the 12 yard touchdown. They would convert on their two point try to tie the game at eight.
Some fortune would come their way on their next defensive possession. Suggs scrambled outside the pocket and then took off. He was running along the sideline before trying to do a cutback spin move to avoid getting hit. Suggs lost control of the ball and it poped right in front of Billy Marquardt, who secured the football and brought a new energy to the Tigers.
Hutchinson would fail to capitalize, going three-and-out and being forced to punt.
But fate would give them another chance. With SMB in their two minute offense, Suggs tried to force a pass deep downfield that was underthrown just enough for Devin Verhasselt to intercept it and return it to the SMB 48 yard line. Two minute offense is not one of their strong suits, especially going up against a talented team like SMB. The Tigers failed again trying to capitalize on the mistakes of the Wildcats. Both teams headed into halftime knotted up at 8-8.
Coming out of halftime, Corrigan and Suggs would quarterback-on-quarterback crime. SMB got the ball out of halftime and marched down the field to the two yard line. Tigers senior would come up with a huge play on the next snap, forcing Suggs backwards and take a sack for an 18 yards loss, setting up fourth and 19. Having to get the ball to the end zone, Suggs just threw it for a jump ball. But Corrigan played it perfectly and intercepted him in the end zone.
A familiar theme would come up again on the next drive. Hutch was moving the ball down the field with the run, down to the SMB 35. Rostberg dialed up a pass play and Corrigan overthrew Ethan Beffert which went right to Suggs and returned it for a big gain. SMB would score four plays later and connect on their two point conversion for a 16-8 lead. SMB did the one thing Hutchinson could not and that is taking advantage of your opponents mistakes.
"We didn't play the perfect game today," Rostberg said. "We made some mistakes, we got them to turn it over a few times and we weren't able to capitalize on those turnovers or when we had that first drive getting down there (in the redzone). To beat a team like this, you don't have to be perfect, but you got to take advantage of opportunities."
But the Tigers didn't get their heads down on the next drive, they kept grinding. They went back to what works best, running off tackle. Hutchinson would run a nine play drive that resulted in a 15 yard Corrigan run. Rostberg went deep into the playbook for the conversion. It was a shotgun toss to Schiller who took a few steps before throwing the ball to a wide open Beffert.
With just over five minutes left in the game, SMB slowed the game down and controlled the ball for the next four and a half minutes. At the 10 yard line, it was a designed run for Suggs who was tackled for a loss of four yards. After an incomplete pass, it set up third and goal at the 14. Suggs ran out of the pocket to his right before throwing a strike to Savion Robinson for a 22-16 lead with 50 seconds left in the game.
After completing a short pass and run, Corrigan dropped back and threw a ball that went straight up in the air that was called an incomplete pass. The officials decided to take a look at it and determined that it was a fumble and recovered by SMB.
A heartbreaking way to end such a tremendous season.
Captains final rodeo
It was emotional time for everyone on the team. Especially senior captains Schiller and Corrigan, who were available to talk to the media after the game. They were both visibly distraught, with Corrigan having his face buried in his hands for most of the interview. When asked about their time playing for Hutchinson football, they both expressed how much they love playing for coach Rostberg.
"I was blessed enough to be around him for four years," Schiller said. "You know, being on that team, being apart of this tradition, it was really something special. I'm really thankful for that opportunity. It was a good ride."
Corrigan was a little more sentimental about coach.
"Every kid on this team would die for coach Rostberg," he said. "I love him."
Even though this wasn't the end anyone wanted, there is still plenty to be thankful for about this team. There may not be hardware, but the team has grown from kids to young men. That's something to be proud of.
"We always talk about one town, one team, one dream and that's Hutch football," Rostberg said. "It gets in your blood, it does. Sure we want to win and that's what we're trying to do, win football games. But we're trying to pump out good kids too. I always say 'It's not what your kid can do for Hutch football, it's what Hutch football can do for your kid,' and we really believe that."
Yes we do coach, yes we do.
Hutchinson 16, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 22 (Nov. 14)
SMB ...… 0 8 0 14
Hutch … 0 8 0 8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
No score
Second Quarter
H—Tyler Schiller 3 run (Russell Corrigan pass to Ethan Beffert)
S—Jalen Suggs 12 pass to Kaden Johnson (Suggs pass to Judah Thomas)
Third Quarter
No score
Fourth Quarter
S—Suggs 24 pass to Thomas (Suggs pass to Tony Avila-Tovalin)
H—Corrigan 15 run (Schiller pass to Beffert)
S—Suggs 14 pass to Sadion Johnson (no good)
Team stats
Rushing — Hutch: 47-222; SMB: 22-114
Passing yards — Hutch: 5-84; SMB: 16-206
Total offense — Hutch: 306; SMB: 320
Individual stats
Passing: Corrigan 5-8-84-0-2
Rushing: Hayden Jensen 6-40, Tyler Schiller 25-128, Mitchell Piehl 1-1, Ty Glaser 1-1, Russell Corrigan 14-52
Receiving: Ethan Beffert 1-30, Tyler Schiller 2-44, Sam Rensch 1-9, Colin Nagel 1-1,
Tackles: Logan Holtz 3, Zeke Cosby 1, Devon Verhasselt 2, Billy Marquardt 3, Sam Rensch 2, Hayden Jensen 9, Ethan Beffert 4, Payton Jepsen 2, Mitchell Piehl 2, Alex Nelson 2, Jake Schumann 1, Tristan Hoppe 6, Cody Kurth 3, Jordan Titus 1, Riley Gill 1, Russell Corrigan 2
Sacks: Nelson 1