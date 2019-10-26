It's hard to find any negatives in such a dominant win like this. There may have been some plays where the East receiver found themselves behind the defense, but those are things that can be easily corrected.
It's one of those victories that was expected, but the result was larger.
“I thought it was a good team win,” head coach Andy Rostberg said. “Kids played hard offensively, we ran the ball well and defensively played pretty well with the takeaways.”
The Tigers did anything they wanted to on offense and the Cougars had no answer for it. Hutchinson scored touchdowns of 79,63, 55, 55 and 60 yards, including an 82 yard run from Tyler Schiller to setup a five yard score from Mitchell Piehl.
In all, the Tigers had 505 yards of rushing and only threw the ball twice. They also collected five turnovers: three fumbles and two interceptions, including a 99 yard pick-six from Sam Rensch.
“He (the quarterback) overthrew it a little bit,” Rensch said. “I was right there and I was like 'this is my chance,' and I had to return it.”
Even after a dominant victory like this, the team is remaining focused on their ultimate goal.
“We have our eyes on section title and state title,” Rostberg said. “This is a stepping stone for us. They're excited about the win, but in a way it's just the beginning of the second season.”
Next Friday Hutchinson will host the winner of Marshall and Jordan at 7 p.m.
Hutchinson 60, Mankato East 14 (Oct. 26)
Hutch ….. 6 30 24 0
Willmar … 0 7 0 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H—Russel Corrigan 1 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
H—Hayden Jensen 79 pass from Corrigan (Corrigan pass to Colin Nagel)
H—Corrigan 63 run (run failed)
H—Mitchell Piehl 5 run (Tyler Schiller run)
M—Grant Hermer 10 pass from Jacob Eggert (Muse Abdi kick)
H—Colin Nagel 55 pass from Corrigan (Corrigan run)
Third Quarter
H—Schiller 55 run (Piehl run)
H—Piehl 60 run (Piehl run)
H—Sam Rensch 99 interception (Piehl run)
Fourth Quarter
M—Ethan Sundermeyer 35 pass from Jared Grams (Abdi kick)