Hutchinson High School graduates kept busy in a variety of collegiate athletic venues during the past several months. We featured several in last week’s Leader, and we continue to chronicle the individual successes of former Tigers this week.
Larson skates fifth season at D1 Boston
Granted a fifth year of college eligibility thanks to COVID-19, Hutchinson High School graduate Ellie Larson got in one last year of college hockey, playing for Boston University this past winter.
Larson transferred to BU as a graduate student after playing four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology. She picked up right where she left off, playing defense for the Division I Terriers.
Through 24 games, she racked up two goals on 27 shots, plus five assists and 13 blocks for BU. One of her best games was a 4-1 win over Merrimack in which she earned two points on two assists. She also had three blocks on defense in a 3-1 win over Holy Cross.
The Terriers finished the season with a 12-15-6 overall record and 11-9-5 in the Hockey East Association conference.
Combined with her time at RIT, Larson finished her college hockey career with 41 points (12 goals and 29 assists), plus 266 blocks in 140 total games played.
Grand, Lipke run indoors for St. John’s
A pair of former Hutchinson High School runners were on the track again this past winter, competing in their indoor season for the St. John’s University men’s track and field team. Mitchell Grand and Jacob Lipke, both sophomores for the Johnnies, raced mid-distance events — the mile, 1,000- and 3,000-meter runs.
Grand ran in six races this winter, earning a first-place finish in his first race at the CSB/SJU Triangular. He also set two personal bests: He finished the mile in 4:15.87 at the South Dakota State University Indoor Classic, and he finished the 3,000 meters in 8:33.37 at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.
At the MIAC Indoor Championships, Grand finished fifth in the 3000 meter run to lead the Johnnies, and he took seventh in the mile and was second for the Johnnies. With Grand’s helps, SJU won its first ever MIAC Indoor team championship.
Lipke also ran in four races, finishing as high as third in the 3,000-meter run at the Macalester Invitational. He also ran a personal best in the mile with a time of 4:49.63 to take fourth place at the CSB/SJU Invitational. He did not compete in the MIAC Indoor Championship this year.
Both Grand and Lipke are in the midst of the outdoor season with the team this spring.
Another Hutchinson graduate, Maguire Peterson, was also a member of the team. Look for a story on him and his accomplishments this year in a future issue of the Leader.
Three former ’Sharks lead Gusties in MIAC
The Gustavus Adolphus College women’s swimming team took second place in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships this past winter, and three former Tigersharks were part of that runner-up team: Lillie Ortloff and Megan Lipke of Hutchinson, and Mikayla Witte of Glencoe.
While this was the first year of college swimming for Lipke and Witte, Ortloff was a senior and performed like one. At the MIAC Championships she posted personal best times in each of her swims, including the 50-yard freestyle (25.2), 50 butterfly (27.60), 100 butterfly (59.90), and 200 butterfly (2:13.61). She took sixth place in the 100 butterfly and was the top Gustie in the 200 butterfly with another sixth-place finish.
Lipke, like her older teammate, posted personal best times in each of her swims at the MIAC Championships. Those swims included the 50-yard breaststroke (32.53), 100 breaststroke (1:09.72), 200 breaststroke (2:37.74), and the 200 individual medley (2:26.27). She finished 10th overall in the 100 breaststroke and 11th in the 200 breaststroke. Earlier in the year she also posted a person best time of 1:10.60 in the 100-yard individual medley.
Lastly, Witte clocked in several season-best times at the MIAC Championship in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.00), 50 backstroke (27.81), 100 backstroke (58.9), and the 200 backstroke (2:07.64), which was also a personal best time. Witte helped score points for the Gusties in several ways. She took fifth and eighth place in the 100 and 200 backstroke, respectively, and 11th place in the 200 butterfly. She was also led off a pair of third-place relay teams in the 200-yard medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.
It was a solid finish to Ortloff’s college career, a promising beginning for Lipke and Witte.
Alsleben swims third year for Pioneers
Hutchinson High School graduate Annika Alsleben wrapped up her junior season of swimming at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, this past winter. Along the way she posted several personal best times.
Alsleben swam in seven competitions for the Pioneers and helped them to a 3-0 finish in their dual meets. Throughout the year she set personal records in the 50-yard fly (31.86), 100 fly (1:08.55), 200 freestyle (2:19.35), and 100 individual medley (1:07.92).
At the end of the season, she saved some of her best swims for last at the 2022 Midwest Conference Championships. She posted season bests in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.64), 200 backstroke (2:21.28), and the 200 individual medley (2:25.08). As a team, the Pioneers won the MWC Championship, its 23rd conference title out of the past 25.
Thovson helps Blugolds win in duals
Bella Thovson, a Hutchinson High School graduate and junior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, wrapped up her third season of college swimming this past winter.
Thovson swam in eight competitions for the Blugolds and helped the team to a 5-1 dual meet record. She also swam a personal best time in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.88) against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
She had a big day in the Rochester Invitational in December, posting season best times in the 50-yard freestyle (26.56) and 200 butterfly (2:26.44). She also wrapped up her season with good times in the Minnesota First Chance Meet, clocking season bests in the 50-yard butterfly (28.62) and 100 butterfly (1:03.20).
Although Thovson didn’t compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships this year, the Blugolds took second place overall.