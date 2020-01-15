The Hutchinson girls basketball team (10-3, 1-1 WCC East) beat St. Peter (10-4, 4-1 Big South East) 54-42 Tuesday night.
The Tigers have alternated win and losses in their last five games, after winning eight in-a-row.
Hutch had three players score in double figures, with Brynn Beffert leading the way with 14 points. Michaela and Alyssa Stamer added 12 and 11 points respectively.
The team was finally out-rebounded on the offensive glass 12-7 for one of the few times this season. But they owned the paint scoring 30 paint points compared to just 18 from St. Peter.
The Tigers were also able to turn their defense into offense. They held St. Peter to just 31 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers, contributing to 16 points off turnovers.
Hutchinson will next take on Holy Family, whom they are tied with in the Wright County East standings with on Friday.
Hutchinson 54, St. Peter 42 (Jan. 14)
Hutch...... 29 25 – 54
St. Peter... 16 26 – 42
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 14, Michaela Stamer 12, Alyssa Stamer 11, Emma Olberg 6, Karissa Korson 4, Chloe Peterson 3, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2, Morgan Ellis 1, Savannah Schlueter 1
Rebounds: Ellis 9, Beffert 7, Olberg 6, Michaela Stamer 3, Peterson 1
Assists: Michaela Stamer 3, Alyssa Stamer 2, Olberg 2, Korson 1, Ellis 1, Brunkhorst 1, Peterson 1
Steals: Beffert 3, Korson 3, Peterson 1, Michaela Stamer 1
Blocks: Ellis 5, Peterson 1