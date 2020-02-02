The Hutchinson girls basketball team (13-6, 2-3 WCC East) lost 59-55 to Orono (11-9, 2-4 WCC East) Saturday night.
The biggest difference in the game was 3-point shooting. While Hutch held Orono to just 32 percent on their 2-point field goals attempts, Orono made 10 of their 20 3-pointers, compared to just 3-of-17 for the Tigers.
Hutchinson continued to work the paint, scoring 38 of their 55 points there.
Brynn Beffert had another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Olberg almost had a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds, she also dished out five assists.
Morgan Ellis also scored in double figures with 10 points, to go along with six boards and five blocks.
The Tigers will have a tough test next game when they take on Wright County Conference West leader New Prague on Tuesday.
Orono 59, Hutchinson 55 (Feb. 1)
Orono... 28 31 – 59
Hutch …19 36 – 55
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 15, Morgan Ellis 10, Alyssa Stamer 10, Emma Olberg 9, Michaela Stamer 7, Karissa Korson 2, Chloe Peterson 2
Rebounds: Beffert 10, Olberg 8, Ellis 6, Michaela Stamer 6, Korson 2, Alysaa Stamer 1, Savannah Schlueter 1
Assists: Olberg 5, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Alyssa Stamer 2, Korson 1
Steals: Korson 4, Beffert 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Alysaa Stamer 2, Olberg 2, Ellis 1
Blocks: Ellis 5, Olberg 1