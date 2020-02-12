The Hutchinson girls basketball team beat the New Ulm Eagles 87-53 Tuesday night for their third-straight win, all against conference and section opponents.
The offense has been clicking over the past three games. The Tigers have averaged just over 83 points in the three games and have shot over 50 percent in those games.
Brynn Beffert got back to recording double-doubles with 23 points and 12 boards. Her fellow frontcourt mate, Morgan Ellis also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Michaela Stamer and Emma Olberg were the other players to score in double figures with 14 and 13 points respectively. Olberg also grabbed six boards and dished out three assists. It was a big scoring night for the team as 10 players all scored a bucket in the game.
Really, the Tigers dominated in every aspect of the game. Outside of Hutch having more turnovers than the Eagles, they led New Ulm in every other statistical category making this game an NC, no-contest.
There are only three games left in the regular season for Hutchinson. There is only a week left after their game on Friday against Holy Family. They will then play Waconia next Tuesday and then close it out against Delano next Friday.
Hutchinson 87, New Ulm 53 (Feb. 11)
Hutchinson... 43 44 – 87
New Ulm...... 23 30 – 53
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 23, Morgan Ellis 14, Michaela Stamer 14, Emma Olberg 13, Karissa Korson 7, Alyssa Stamer 7, Sarah Bassler 3, Chloe Peterson 2, Savannah Schlueter 2, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2
Rebounds: Beffert 12, Ellis 11, Olberg 6, Peterson 5, Michaela Stamer 3, Korson 2, Alyssa Stamer 1, Schlueter 1, Allison Wright 1
Assists: Alyssa Stamer 6, Korson 5, Peterson 4, Olberg 3, Michaela Stamer 3, Ellis 3
Steals: Alyssa Stamer 3, Olberg 2, Korson 1, Michaela Stamer 1, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Beffert 1
Blocks: none