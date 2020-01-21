The Hutchinson girls basketball team (10-4) lost to Chaska (12-4) 53-34 Monday night for their largest loss of the season.
The Tigers only made 10 shots in the game and shot 23 percent overall. Chaska didn't shoot all that well either at 37 percent, Hutch's 2-3 zone stifled them all night.
The biggest difference in the game was turnovers. While Hutchinson forced 16 turnovers, they committed 29 themselves, which led to 19 points off turnovers for Chaska compared to five for the Tigers.
Brynn Beffert was the only offense for Hutch. Beffert notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. No other player scored more than six points or made more than two baskets.
Freshman guard Kennedy Sanders tipped the scales for Chaska, scoring 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes.
The Tigers have alternated wins and losses for six straight games. They begin a seven-game conference stretch starting with Willmar on Tuesday and then Waconia on Friday.
#10 Chaska 53, Hutchinson 34 (Jan. 20)
Chaska... 28 25 – 53
Hutch..... 17 17 – 34
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 13, Emma Olberg 6, Alyssa Stamer 5, Morgan Ellis 4, Karissa Korson 4, Michaela Stamer 2
Rebounds: Beffert 11, Olberg 9, Ellis 3, Chloe Peterson 3, Korson 2, Alyssa Stamer 2, Michaela Stamer 1, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1
Assists: Korson 2, Alyssa Stamer 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Ellis 1, Olberg 1
Steals: Beffert 2, Ellis 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Korson 1, Olberg 1, Alyssa Stamer 1, Peterson 1, Brunkhorst 1
Blocks: Ellis 2, Beffert 1