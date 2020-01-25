The Hutchinson girls basketball team (11-5, 1-2 WCC East) lost to No. 8 Waconia (12-5, 4-0 WCC East) 71-66 Friday night.
With the loss, the Tigers have now alternated wins and losses in eight-straight games.
Hutch was down 11 at the half after just scoring 22 points. They had a big second-half, doubling the amount of points with 44, but they just couldn't get enough stops as Waconia took home the five-point victory.
Brynn Beffert continued to do what she does and that's getting double-doubles. She finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Karissa Korson and Michaela Stamer were the other Tiger players who scored in double figures with 16 and 15 points respectively.
Hutch will have a good chance to have nine games with alternated wins and losses as they take on two-win Delano on Tuesday.
#8 Waconia 71, Hutchinson 66 (Jan. 24)
Waconia …... 33 38 – 71
Hutchinson... 22 44 – 66
Individual Stats:
Points: Karissa Korson 16, Brynn Beffert 15, Michaela Stamer 15, Alyssa Stamer 8, Emma Olberg 4, Morgan Ellis 4, Chloe Peterson 3, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1
Rebounds: Beffert 10, Alyssa Stamer 5, Olberg 5, Ellis 3, Korson 3, Peterson 2
Assists: Alyssa Stamer 6, Beffert 3, Michaela Stamer 2, Olberg 2, Peterson 2
Steals: Alyssa Stamer 5, Korson 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Peterson 1, Ellis 1, Olberg 1
Blocks: Ellis 2, Korson 1, Brunkhorst 1, Alyssa Stamer 1