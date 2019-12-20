The Hutchinson girls basketball team beat the Dassel-Cokato Chargers 67-27 Thursday night.
The team shot over 50 percent from the field and made eight of their 22 3-point attempts.
Brynn Beffert was dominant once again, scoring 18 points to lead the team hitting on eight of her 12 shots.
The Tigers were crashing the offensive glass as they have been all season, grabbing 13 more offensive rebounds and leading to nine second chance points.
The defense was stifling, holding the Chargers to 20 percent shooting and also forcing 21 turnovers.
An all-around dominate performance for the Tigers.
Hutchinson will play next Thursday at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 26 and 27. They will first take on Pine City and finish of the showcase against Becker.
Hutchinson 67, Dassel-Cokato 27 (Dec. 19)
Hutchinson ....... 41 26 — 67
Dassel-Cokato .. 16 11 — 27
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 18, Alyssa Stammer 11, Emma Olberg 9, Michaela Stammer 8, Karissa Korson 6, Chloe Peterson 3, Anna Byron 3, Morgan Ellis 2, Sarah Bassler 2, Allison Wright 2, Aubrey Brunkhorst 2, Savannash Schlueter 1
Rebounds: Ellis 7, Beffert 6, Olberg 5, A. Stammer 4, Brunkhorst 4, Peterson 3, Korson 2, Schlueter 2, M. Stammer 1, Wright 1
Assists: Olberg 4, M. Stammer 3, Ellis 2, Beffert 2, Korson 2, Byron 1, A. Stammer 1, Peterson 1, Schlueter 1
Steals: A. Stammer 5, Beffert 2, Korson 1, M. Stammer 1, Peterson 1, Olberg 1
Blocks: Beffert 2, Ellis 1