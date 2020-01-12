The Hutchinson girls basketball team (9-3, 1-1 WCC East) were defeated by New Prague (9-5, 2-0 WCC East) 59-57 Saturday night. The loss gave the Hutch their first conference loss of the season.
The Tigers had three players score in double figures. Brynn Beffert scored 13, while Karissa Korson added 12, and Michaela Stamer dropped 10.
Hutchinson was hot from 3-point range, making 8-of-13 shots from distance. The difference in the game was that New Prague made a higher percentage of their 2-point shots, while making two more free throws than Hutch. Those two points meant everything in the end.
The girls next chance to get back into the win column will be Tuesday when they take on St. Peter.
New Prague 59, #7 Hutchinson 57 (Jan. 11)
New Prague... 28 31 – 59
Hutchinson.... 24 33 – 57
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 13, Karissa Korson 12, Michaela Stamer 10, Morgan Ellis 9, Chloe Peterson 6, Alyssa Stamer 5, Emma Olberg 2
Rebounds: Olberg 6, Beffert 5, Ellis 5, Peterson 1, Michaela Stamer 1, Alyssa Stamer 1