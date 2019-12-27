The Hutchinson girls basketball team defeated Pine City 63-43 at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Thursday night.
After losing to Marshall in the opening game of the season, the Tigers have won six in-a-row with most being double digit victories.
Brynn Beffert, Morgan Ellis, and Karisa Korson all had 14 points to pace the scoring for Hutch. Beffert put together another great all-around performance, adding nine boards – four offensive, three assists, and three steals.
Hutchinson was down at halftime 30-29, but put the clamps down defensively in the second half, allowing only 13 points.
Hutch will turnaround quickly and play Becker Friday Dec. 27 for their final game at the Granite City Classic.
Hutchinson 63, Pine City 43 (Dec. 26)
Hutch... 29 34 - 63
PCHS... 30 13 – 43
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 14, Morgan Ellis 14, Karissa Korson 14, Emma Olberg 8, Michaela Stammer 7, Alyssa Stammer 4, Chloe Peterson 2
Rebounds: Beffert 9, Ellis 8, Korson 6, Olberg 5, Alyssa Stammer 3, Michaela Stammer 2, Peterson 2, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1
Assists: Alyssa Stammer 5, Beffert 3, Ellis 2, Korson 2, Michaela Stammer 2, Olberg 1, Brunkhorst 1
Steals: Beffert 3, Korson 3, Peterson 2, Alyssa Stammer 1, Michaela Stammer 1
Blocks: Ellis 1, Olberg 1