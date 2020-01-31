The Hutchinson girls basketball team defeated the Annadale Cardinals 58-44 Thursday night.
Brynn Beffert continued to lead the Tigers in scoring with 18 points. Michaela Stamer was hot from behind the arc, making 5-of-7 three-pointers for 15 points.
Alyssa Stamer also put together a nice all-around game. She scored nine points, but grabbed five rebounds, dished out seven assists and got three steals.
The team's offense is starting to come along with their defense as they look to continue to get hot.
The next chance to get a third-straight win will be on Friday when they take on Orono.
Hutchinson 58, Annadale 44 (Jan. 30)
Hutchinson... 29 29 – 58
Annadale...... 24 20 – 44
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 18, Michaela Stamer 15, Alyssa Stamer 9, Karissa Korson 5, Morgan Ellis 4, Emma Olberg 3, Chloe Peterson 2, Savannah Schlueter 2
Rebounds: Olberg 8, Beffert 7, Alyssa Stamer 5, Korson 4, Ellis 3, Michaela Stamer 2, Peterson 2, Schlueter 1
Assists: Alyssa Stamer 7, Olberg 3, Peterson 2, Ellis 2, Korson 1, Michaela Stamer 1
Steals: Michaela Stamer 3, Olberg 3, Alyssa Stamer 3, Korson 2, Ellis 1, Beffert 1
Blocks: Korson 2, Ellis 2