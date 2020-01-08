The Hutchinson girls basketball team (9-2) defeated the Orono Spartans (7-5) 60-63 Tuesday night at Whalen gymnasium.
Brynn Beffert was welcomed back to lineup after missing out one game. She returned with a near double-double effort, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
Morgan Ellis was also close to a double-double, with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Emma Olberg was all over the court this game. Olberg scored 12 points, also grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out four assists to lead the Tigers.
The team shot poorly once again from 3-point range, making two of their 10 tries. Luckily the team shot a higher 2-point percentage and made more free throws to make up the difference.
The girls dominated the paint as they have all season. They grabbed 18 offensive rebounds for 23 second chance points and had 52 of their 68 points come in the paint.
The Tigers have a chance to begin a new win-streak when they take on New Prague Friday Jan. 10.
#9 Hutchinson 68, Orono 63 (Jan. 7)
Hutch.... 31 37 – 68
Orono... 32 31 – 63
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 20, Emma Olberg 12, Alyssa Stamer 12, Morgan Ellis 9, Michaela Stamer 6, Karissa Korson 5, Chloe Peterson 4
Rebounds: Ellis 13, Beffert 9, Olberg 9, Peterson 4, Alyssa Stamer 3, Michaela Stamer 2, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1
Assists: Olberg 4, Korson 3, Ellis 2, Alyssa Stamer 1, Brunkhorst 1
Steals: Korson 5, Olberg 2
Blocks: Ellis 1