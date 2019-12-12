The Tigers were only ahead 20 to 19 going into halftime. The offense finally started to get going in the second half, scoring 37 points for 57-46 final score.
Although the Tigers turned the ball over 19 times, they were able to force 24 Jordan turnovers and draw eight more fouls than the Jaguars. Which led to Hutchinson attempting nearly double the amount of free throws than Jordan, making 18 compared to Jordan's 11.
The biggest factor in the game, which has been the Tigers biggest strength all season, was rebounding.
Hutch grabbed 32 rebounds, with 11 coming on the offense end. The usual suspect, Morgan Ellis grabbed three offense boards and five total. Ellis also finished with three blocks as the bully in the middle.
But the surprise came from senior guard Emma Olberg, who was a monster on the glass Tuesday night with five offense rebounds and finishing with 13 total rebounds.
The defense was also stout for the Tigers, causing 15 total deflections and generating 13 steals.
Hutchinson finished with four girls scoring in double figures. Along with Olberg and Ellis, Alyssa Stammer and Michaela Stammer contributed 11 and 10 points respectively.
The girls are off to a great start to the season and will hope to carry that over as they will play the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers Friday in Glencoe.