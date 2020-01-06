The Hutchinson girls basketball team’s eight-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by a 67-58 loss to Mankato East. It was the team’s first loss since its season opener a month ago.
Before that loss, Hutchinson (7-2), which was ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 3A poll, defeated Norwood Young America 64-41 Friday for its eighth straight win at the time, which was the team’s longest winning streak since the 2017-18 season.
“Our girls have put in a lot of work the last two years waiting for this to all come together,” head coach Tim Ellefson said. “These girls needed that experience (last season). It was kind of a rebuilding year for us, and it’s all starting to come together.”
NYA kept the first half close for a 24-18 halftime score, but Hutchinson turned on the pressure in the second half, literally. The full-court press proved to be too much for the Raiders as the Tigers began to turn the defense into offense and went on a 25-0 run to put the game away.
“The first half we didn’t have many possessions, so that’s where the score got closer together,” Aubrey Brunkhorst said. “But in the second half, we started dribbling and driving in to make them come play us, and that just sped up the game and forced us to run the court.”
A huge piece of playing a full-court press is having a shot blocker under the rim. No one could contain Morgan Ellis Friday night. She finished with a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds. But Ellis was also a force on the defensive end with seven blocks to go along with two steals.
“Her (Ellis) improvement inside with the dribble and powering it up is a big part of our success,” Ellefson said. “Brynn Beffert’s been doing the same thing for us the last five games. Those two have been doing a great job.”
One area of concern that has been trouble all season is finishing at the rim. There were many times in the game that the Tigers were able to get a clean look around the basket, but were not able to put the ball through the net.
“That’s probably been our biggest point of emphasis in practice this year is working on our finishing,” Ellefson said. “At times we do it pretty well, at times we don’t, or we try stuff we probably shouldn’t try. It’s a combination of executing that and a combination of taking bad shots at the same time.”
But the girls know that they got a nice win, and it’s all about moving onto the next one and taking what is in front of them.
“If we keep our confidence up,” Chloe Peterson said, “then we can win.”
Mankato East ends eight-game run
The Tigers quickly had to turnaround and head to Mankato and play the Cougars Saturday night. Despite a 10-point halftime lead, Mankato East outscored Hutch 43-24 in the second half to come back and win.
It was a rough night for the team from the outside as they went 0-for-14 from the 3-point arc. The Tigers’ offense revolves around getting paint touches and 3-point shots. If the shots aren’t falling, that makes it tough to win games.
Another big key was the absence of Beffert, who did not play due to illness.
Emma Olberg was their top scorer with 16 points. Ellis again had a good game, but a strange stat line. She finished with 9 points, but added seven rebounds — all offensive.
This was the Tigers’ second loss of the season, and their second to a section opponent. It’s not time to panic as they still have five games left against section opponents, so there’s still time to move up the standings.
Hutchinson 64, Norwood Young America 41 (Jan. 3)
Individual Stats
Points: Morgan Ellis 16, Michaela Stamer 14, Chloe Peterson 10, Karissa Korson 7, Emma Olberg 6, Alyssa Stamer 5, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Brynn Beffert 2
Rebounds: Ellis 10, Michaela Stamer 5, Olberg 5, Beffert 5, Alyssa Stamer 4, Korson 4, Brunkhorst 2, Peterson 2, Allsion Wright 1, Savannah Schlueter 1, Anna Byron 1
Assists: Olberg 5, Korson 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Alyssa Stamer 2, Brunkhorst 1, Michaela Stamer 1
Steals: Olberg 6, Michaela Stamer 3, Korson 2, Schlueter 2, Ellis 2, Alyssa Stamer 2, Peterson 1
Blocks: Ellis 7, Beffert 2, Brunkhorst 1
Mankato East 67, Hutchinson 58 (Jan. 4)
Hutchinson ... 34 24 — 58
Man. East ..... 24 43 — 67
Individual Stats
Points: Emma Olberg 16, Alyssa Stamer 13, Morgan Ellis 9, Karissa Korson 8, Chloe Peterson 6, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Michaela Stamer 2
Rebounds: Ellis 7, Olberg 6, Alyssa Stamer 5, Korson 4, Peterson 3, Michaela Stamer 2, Brunkhorst 1
Assists: Korson 3, Alyssa Stamer 1, Michaela Stamer 1, Peterson 1
Steals: Korson 4, Alyssa Stamer 3, Michaela Stamer 3, Brunkhorst 2, Olberg 1, Peterson 1
Blocks: Ellis 3